Industrial Robotics Procurement 2030 – Exploring the Role in Modern Industry

Industrial Robotics Category Overview

The forecasted growth trajectory for the global industrial robotics sector indicates a steady increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2023 to 2030. This expansion is primarily driven by several factors including heightened emphasis on workplace safety measures, a growing imperative to enhance productivity in high-volume assembly lines, escalating demand for collaborative robots spanning diverse industries, wider adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, and the implementation of stringent governmental regulations concerning hazardous materials handling. However, the sector faces challenges related to integration complexities and the intricate nature of products offered within it, which could potentially impede global demand.

The integration of technologies such as collaborative robots, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), industrial cybersecurity, big data analytics, and open automation architecture plays a pivotal role in propelling the growth of this sector. Collaborative robots, in particular, offer a cost-effective solution and can operate safely alongside human workers. As these robots continue to evolve and demonstrate increased capabilities in demanding industrial environments, manufacturers with stringent return on investment criteria are increasingly inclined to integrate them into their operations. Additionally, the integration of smart sensors and actuators in industrial robots enables manufacturers to gather valuable data that was previously inaccessible, thereby maximizing operational efficiency. However, the heightened connectivity also amplifies the risk of cybersecurity breaches, necessitating substantial investments in cybersecurity measures and process enhancements to ensure secure and reliable operations.

The industrial robotics market is characterized by fragmentation and intense competition, with numerous global market players vying for market share. Key industry players continuously enhance their product offerings through investments in research and development, thereby enriching their portfolios and sustaining competitiveness. Expansion of operational footprint, strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are among the strategies employed by industry leaders to fortify their market position. For instance, ABB Robotics recently unveiled upgraded variants of its “GoFa” series robots, featuring enhanced efficiency, increased payload capacity, and additional functionalities.

Industrial Robotics Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

The total cost of ownership for products in this category comprises several components including purchase cost, training expenses, extended warranty costs, power consumption, maintenance expenses, and downtime costs. Purchase cost constitutes a significant portion (50%-80%) of the total cost, underscoring the importance of considering product reliability to mitigate downtime and spare component costs, which contribute to overall operational expenses. With entry-level industrial robots priced at over USD 24,900 and advanced versions exceeding USD 99,900, the ultimate cost is influenced by factors such as end-of-arm tool (EOAT), software, teach pendant, and controller options.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global industrial robotics market, commanding over 64.9% of the market share. The region’s robust utilization of industrial robots across various firms and sectors, coupled with its burgeoning interest in artificial intelligence, automation, and other cutting-edge technologies, underpins its substantial growth potential. Conversely, the Middle East & Africa region is poised to experience the swiftest growth during the forecast period, buoyed by governmental initiatives aimed at fostering industrial development and automation. For instance, Dubai’s “robotic & automation program” launched in 2022 aims to accelerate the adoption of robotics within the nation. Best practices in sourcing within this category include assessing supplier offerings against application requirements, meticulous review of warranty terms, ensuring post-sales technical support capability, and negotiating optimal pricing terms.

