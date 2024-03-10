Tide Dental Orthodontics Expands Services to Corpus Christi, Offering Premium Dental Care to the Community

Corpus Christi, TX, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Tide Dental Orthodontics proudly announces its expansion into the vibrant community of Corpus Christi, bringing its renowned standard of excellence in dental care to residents of the area.

Tide Dental Orthodontics, a trusted name in comprehensive dental services, is excited to extend its commitment to top-tier oral health to the residents of Corpus Christi. With a focus on delivering personalized and compassionate care, Tide Dental Orthodontics aims to provide the community with access to a wide range of dental treatments and services, including preventive care, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, and more.

The decision to expand into Corpus Christi reflects Tide Dental Orthodontics‘ dedication to serving diverse communities and meeting the growing demand for high-quality dental care in the region. By opening its doors in Corpus Christi, Tide Dental Orthodontics seeks to make a positive impact on the oral health and overall well-being of individuals and families throughout the area.

“At Tide Dental Orthodontics, we believe that everyone deserves a healthy and beautiful smile,” said [Spokesperson’s Name], spokesperson for Tide Dental Orthodontics. “We are thrilled to bring our expertise and passion for dentistry to Corpus Christi and look forward to building lasting relationships with our patients while helping them achieve optimal oral health.”

Patients can expect to experience the hallmark of Tide Dental Orthodontics’ approach to dentistry: a patient-centric philosophy that prioritizes comfort, convenience, and superior results. The team at Tide Dental Orthodontics is committed to staying at the forefront of dental innovation and utilizing state-of-the-art technology to deliver the best possible outcomes for every patient.

With the expansion into Corpus Christi, Tide Dental Orthodontics reaffirms its mission to empower individuals to achieve healthy, confident smiles that last a lifetime. The practice welcomes new patients and invites the Corpus Christi community to discover the difference that personalized, expert dental care can make.

About Tide Dental:

Tide Dental is a leading dental practice in Corpus Christi committed to providing comprehensive and innovative oral health solutions. Led by Dr. Joel Khoo, the practice strives to deliver exceptional care, combining expertise with cutting-edge technology to enhance patient experiences.

Contact Information

Dr. Joel Khoo

Dentist

Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants

mytidedental@gmail.com

+1 361-600-4847