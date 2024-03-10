Inclusivity and Accessibility for All with Acadecraft’s WCAG Compliance Solutions

Sheridan, WY, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — WCAG compliance has become the need of the hour for businesses to outrank their competitors. With Acadecraft’s WCAG compliance solutions, you can make your website accessible for specially-abled users.

Most businesses tend to focus on the layout, design, and responsiveness while designing a website. Despite their efforts, they fail to check one crucial box: web accessibility. Your website has a great appeal with a user-friendly interface. But what about people with disabilities?

Your audience might comprise a large proportion of people with disabilities. This is where Acadecraft aims to make a difference with its WCAG compliance solutions. If a website owner thinks that their website is not compliant with WCAG standards, they seek the assistance of Acadecraft.

Acadecraft is one of the few accessibility solution providers who will make your website compliant with W3C standards. Moreover, the company provides automated WCAG testing to websites of all types and sizes. Companies are increasingly opting for WCAG compliance solutions to promote inclusivity on the web.

“Acadecraft’s compliance solutions are making the online world all-inclusive. With the digital space becoming increasingly cluttered, we’re helping companies to stand out with our compliance solutions. Our main motto is to ensure that everyone enjoys interacting with your website, regardless of their ability”, says Harendar Tomar, the CEO of Acadecraft.

The WCAG compliance services of Acadecraft are focused on making website owners recognize the importance of equity and inclusion on the web. One of the key highlights of the company is that it offers all types of WCAG compliance solutions. For instance, the company provides Level A, Level AA, and Level AAA compliances.

“Your company can increase its online traffic and revenue with WCAG compliance. By making your website more accessible, you can reach a wider pool of audiences. When your website is accessible, its search engine rankings automatically increase”, says the Director of Operations, Jumi Dutta.

As a website owner, you can never be apprehensive about the effectiveness of the compliance solutions from Acadecraft. In the United States, websites are legally required to be accessible to people with disabilities. Failure to make websites accessible can result in hefty financial penalties.

About Acadecraft

Established in 2011, the WCAG compliance services of Acadecraft are preferred by numerous companies. Thanks to the WCAG compliance solutions of Acadecraft, organizations have been able to maintain a positive user experience. As an ISO-certified company, Acadecraft offers industry-specific accessibility solutions.

Contact Info

Company: Acadecraft Private Limited

Email: info@acadecraft.com

Address: 30 N Gould St Ste R, Sheridan, WY, 82801

Contact: https://www.acadecraft.com/contact-us/