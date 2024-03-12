Global Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market Set to Exceed US$ 19,500.1 Million by 2033, Fueled by Environmental Awareness and Government Initiatives

The global recycled concrete aggregates market size is projected to expand at 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period. The total market size is likely to increase from US$ 9,053.7 million in 2023 to US$ 19,500.1 million by 2033.

Growing demand for sustainable construction practices is emerging as a key factor boosting the global market. Similarly, the rising inclination towards using eco-friendly building materials will fuel recycled concrete aggregate demand.

Rapid urbanization along with increasing construction activities globally is another factor that is boosting the market. Builders and contractors are utilizing recycled concrete aggregates for the construction of new roads and other structures.

Recycled concrete aggregates have become ideal alternatives to virgin ones due to their various advantages. These aggregates are inexpensive, durable, and eliminate the need for mining. They are being increasingly used for various construction applications.

The increasing trend of using recycled concrete aggregates in the thriving building & construction industry will boost the global market. Rising environmental concerns will also play a key role in fueling recycled concrete aggregate sales over the next ten years.

Gravel and crushed stone hold dominating shares by weight in the overall concrete aggregates market owing to their extensive applications in fills, concrete manufacturing, and low-cost

Key Takeaways from the Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market:

By application, road & pavement is expected to remain a prominent segment accounting for more than 65% of the overall market.

By product type, the gravel and crushed stone segment is anticipated to progress at 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market is forecast to expand at a robust CAGR of 5% through 2033.

China recycled concrete aggregates industry is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033.

“The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials will continue to boost the global recycled concrete aggregates industry. Manufacturers are likely to find significant growth opportunities in developing concrete aggregates that are inexpensive and durable, targeted at rapidly urbanizing demographics across the globe.” – says a lead Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst

Competitive Landscape in Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market