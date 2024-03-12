Global Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market Set to Exceed US$ 19,500.1 Million by 2033, Fueled by Environmental Awareness and Government Initiatives

Posted on 2024-03-12 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market

The global recycled concrete aggregates market size is projected to expand at 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period. The total market size is likely to increase from US$ 9,053.7 million in 2023 to US$ 19,500.1 million by 2033.

Growing demand for sustainable construction practices is emerging as a key factor boosting the global market. Similarly, the rising inclination towards using eco-friendly building materials will fuel recycled concrete aggregate demand.

Rapid urbanization along with increasing construction activities globally is another factor that is boosting the market. Builders and contractors are utilizing recycled concrete aggregates for the construction of new roads and other structures.

Recycled concrete aggregates have become ideal alternatives to virgin ones due to their various advantages. These aggregates are inexpensive, durable, and eliminate the need for mining. They are being increasingly used for various construction applications.

The increasing trend of using recycled concrete aggregates in the thriving building & construction industry will boost the global market. Rising environmental concerns will also play a key role in fueling recycled concrete aggregate sales over the next ten years.

Request Your Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15333

Gravel and crushed stone hold dominating shares by weight in the overall concrete aggregates market owing to their extensive applications in fills, concrete manufacturing, and low-cost

Key Takeaways from the Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market:

  • The global market for recycled concrete aggregates is projected to expand at 8% CAGR through 2033.
  • By application, road & pavement is expected to remain a prominent segment accounting for more than 65% of the overall market.
  • By product type, the gravel and crushed stone segment is anticipated to progress at 6% CAGR during the forecast period.
  • Asia Pacific market is forecast to expand at a robust CAGR of 5% through 2033.
  • China recycled concrete aggregates industry is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033.

“The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials will continue to boost the global recycled concrete aggregates industry. Manufacturers are likely to find significant growth opportunities in developing concrete aggregates that are inexpensive and durable, targeted at rapidly urbanizing demographics across the globe.” – says a lead Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst

Competitive Landscape in Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market 

Key Companies Profiled

  • Heidelberg Cement AG
  • CEMEX SAB de CV
  • Vulcan Material Company
  • LafargeHolcim Ltd.
  • CRH Plc
  • Tarmac Group
  • Top Grade Site Management LLC
  • Southern Crushed Concrete, LLC
  • Big City Crushed Concrete

Key companies are employing various organic and inorganic strategies to boost their revenues and expand their presence. This includes partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and facility expansions.

For instance,

  • In July 2021, US Concrete was acquired by Vulcan Material Company.
  • In March 2023, Seqens and Holcim partnered to build the world’s first fully recycled concrete building called Recygenie.

Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15333

More Insights into the Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global recycled concrete aggregates market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type, form, application, end-use, and region.

Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

  • Sand
  • Gravel and Crushed Stone
  • Cement Concrete
  • Asphalt Pavement Debris

By Form:

  • Unprocessed
  • Processed

By Application:

  • Roads & Pavement
  • Bridges
  • Bulk Fills & Riverbank Protection
  • Concrete Manufacturing
  • Others

By End Use:

  • Residential
  • Non-residential

By Region:

  • North & Central America
  • South America
  • Northern Europe
  • Southern & Western Europe
  • CIS & Eastern Europe
  • Middle East
  • Africa
  • Asia Pacific

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:       

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution