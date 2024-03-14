Revolutionizing Pharmaceuticals: RFID Market Soars to US$ 2.2 Bn by 2028

Request Sample Copy of Report:

Chipless RFID Sales Remain Over 2X of Chipped RFID

According to the study, chipless RFIDs continue to gain robust attractiveness in the pharmaceutical industry, as they eliminate the hardware-related challenges associated with their chipped counterparts. Additionally, RFIDs without ICs allude at significant cost reduction of the component, in turn complementing their development and demand on a wide scale.

However, complexities linked with designing and development of chipless RFID, such as data transmission and encoding, continue to sustain the demand for the chipped RFID to a certain extent. The study finds that sales of chipless RFID will remain over 2X that of the chipped RFID in 2022.

The study expects RFID reader to remain the core component in the RFID in pharmaceutical market, with growing focus of pharma suppliers on effective identification of products prior to their collection, storage and shipping. Gains in the RFID in pharmaceutical market will remain complemented by sales of RFID tags, with revenues in 2021 accounting for over one-third market share.

Adoption Remains High among Drug Manufacturers

Application diversity of RFID in pharmaceutical industry has led its adoption among a wide range of end-users that range from drug manufacturers and drug wholesalers, to hospitals and clinics. The report estimates drug manufacturers to account for leading shares of the RFID in pharmaceutical market, who are constantly emphasizing on ensuring the authenticity of their products in the market. Adoption is expected to witness high-growth among drug wholesalers and hospitals and clinics, which collectively account for over two-fifth share of the market.

The study states that North America will remain the leading market for RFID in pharmaceutical, with Europe following the suit. Supremacy of developed economies in the RFID in pharmaceutical market is significantly attributed to stringent standards & regulations implemented for serialization, and relative greater prevalence of OTC and generic drugs in these regions. Additionally, focus of players in developed markets remains strong on brand protection, and preventing packaging-related product recalls, which in turn augurs well for growth of the RFID in pharmaceutical market.

Key Segments of RFID in Pharmaceuticals Industry Survey

By Component:

RFID Readers

RFID Tags

RFID Middleware

By Type:

Chipped RFID

Chipless RFID

By Application:

Drug Tracing Systems

Drug Quality Management

Others

By End User:

Drug Manufacturers

Drug Wholesalers

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

By Region: