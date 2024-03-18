Beyond Restoration: Graton Dental Group Empowers Smiles with Advanced Dental Implants

Rohnert Park, CA, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Graton Dental Group is empowering smiles with their advanced dental implants. They are engaged in providing exclusive dental services in terms of smile restoration. Smiles and appearance are two major aspects of human life that help them to merge with society. So, they are providing advanced implants that help in restoring confidence.

Dr. Raman Gill, a practicing dentist in Graton Dental Group, states, “Tooth loss can be a cause of dental embarrassment and structural disorder. Dental implants omit this embarrassment and restore your confidence. So we are providing advanced dental implants that increase your attractiveness and provide you with a confident smile.”

Dental implants are basic dental crowns that are mounted over the abutment. This abutment is an artificial device that is connected to the implants after the healing process is over. The implants sustain for about 15 to 20 years.

Dental implants in Rohnert Park undergo sedation dentistry to reduce dental anxiety among patients. They also take the mouth impression that is necessary for the creation of new teeth in their lab. Each synthetic tooth matches the exact dimensions of the other teeth. Even the color matches perfectly. The restored tooth will not face any cavities because the implant tooth does not decay like a natural tooth. Maintaining dental hygiene is important for the implants as well.

Graton Dental Group is focused on providing quality dental care to the residents of the Rohnert Park area. We are engaged in delivering comprehensive dental solutions so that we can fulfill your needs. Our staff patiently listens to your concerns so that we can provide you with a healthy, radiant, and confident smile.

Are you facing dental dilemmas? If yes, then we are the solution to your problem. Visit our dental office and schedule an appointment. Reach out to us by phone (707) 622-6748 or gratondentalgroupca@gmail.com. You can also refer to our webpage gratondentalgroupca.com/ to see the regular updates.

For media inquiries, please contact:

DR. RAMAN GILL

Graton Dental Group in Rohnert Park, CA

(707) 622-6748

gratondentalgroupca@gmail.com