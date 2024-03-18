Lonsdale Auto Works is revolutionizing automotive maintenance with Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVIs)

Lonsdale, MN, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Lonsdale Auto Works prides itself on being the premier auto service center, now driving innovation through the provision of Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVIs) for automotive clients.

By embracing industry trends such as DVIs, the company is not only staying one step ahead of its rivals but also keeping its clients’ vehicles up-to-date with the most modern methods and approaches to challenges.

One such advancement is the adoption of digitization. Digital Vehicle Inspection means saying goodbye to paper-based inspections. DVI software enables technicians to manage a list of checks and add comments, images, and videos, which can be emailed to the client.

A DVI report allows clients to quickly and easily review any problems with supporting photographs and video clips and make informed decisions without being physically in the auto shop. Such DVIs expedite the decision-making and communication with technicians at Lonsdale Auto Works so that they can efficiently proceed with the job at hand.

“By utilizing DVI, we can take the next step with the client very quickly and ensure their vehicle is back on the road and in their hands as soon as possible,” commented company owner Scott Pelava.

“We take our commitment to quality very seriously. We offer grade-A maintenance and repair services that exceed the competition to serve vehicles in need with excellent results.”

DVIs mean that clients don’t have to walk through all the problems with the vehicle on-site and be festooned with meaningless paperwork, significantly enhancing the customer experience.

Alongside DVIs, Lonsdale Auto Works offers a wealth of services, including preventative

maintenance, brake repair and service, diagnostic checks, electrical system repairs, and tire and alignment services.

They also service engines, transmissions, auto air conditioners, cooling systems, steering and suspension, exhaust systems, timing belts and timing chains, axles, and clutches. They also perform fluid exchanges, BG services, and used car inspections.

The team’s highly trained service technicians offer friendly and professional automotive services backed by an industry-leading nationwide warranty.

Lonsdale Auto Works is also a part of TECHNET, a nationwide network of independent repair shops that offer top-quality service. The shop has been awarded an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), showcasing its history of providing excellent customer service.

The company has also been a Talk Awards winner since 2011, recognizing businesses that provide outstanding customer service.

Pelava is the proud founder of the Auto Shop Owners Group (ASOG), a community of shop owners helping other shop owners. The company is also a member of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers (AASP), advocating for the rights of automotive service providers and promoting professionalism in the industry. It was also the first in Minnesota to join the Midwest Auto Care Alliance (MWACA).

The team’s vast experience has led to a host of five-star customer testimonials. William Brandt commented, “This is a reliable place to get your truck or car repaired. Over the years, Scott has worked on several of our vehicles. Most of the time, I do my own repairs, but life gets in the way, and we trust and love the quality work he does.”

