CD Bioparticles Introduces Innovative Agarose Particles for Purification of Proteins and Antibodies

New York, USA, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles proudly announces the launch of its latest product line of Agarose Particles for isolation and purification of proteins and antibodies. These versatile microspheres, available in diameters ranging from 25 nm to 500 µm, empower researchers with a powerful tool for a wide range of applications.

Agarose particles are porous gel microspheres that, depending on their size, can filter or separate mixtures of molecules. These particles are easily activated to bind reversibly or irreversibly to biomolecules. They can be used for batch or column purification of proteins and antibodies and are well suited for biopharmaceutical applications. In addition, their large internal porosity allows the purification of larger biomolecules such as monoclonal antibodies. Meanwhile, their particle size distribution is mainly between 20 and 300 μm. Small particle sizes are suitable for very high resolution polishing steps, while large particle sizes are suitable for capture steps. Furthermore, the volume required also influences the choice of particle size, as large volumes typically require larger particle sizes.

Agarose particles are available in different percentages, e.g., 2%, 4% and 6%, allowing better separation of molecules according to their size. Particles with a higher percentage of agarose are suitable for separating small globular proteins due to their smaller pore size. Similarly, particles with a lower percentage of agarose are more suitable for separating larger globular proteins. In addition, preactivated agarose particles can be used to bind biomolecules. Particles with proteins and antibodies on the surface are used as affinity chromatography resins, ion exchange chromatography resins, size-exclusion chromatography resins, and hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins. Enzyme-immobilized agarose particles can be used for antibody fragmentation.

CD Bioparticles offers a wide range of agarose particles, including Basic Agarose Particles, Functional Agarose Particles and Conjugated Agarose Particles. These precision-engineered agarose particles elevate research and separation processes in various applications, such as isolation and purification of proteins with affinity tags and antibodies, preparation of antibody fragments, and conjugation of proteins, antibodies and peptides. These particles can also be used in pull-down assays, chromatin immunoprecipitation assays and immunoprecipitation assays.

For example, DiagAg™ Carboxyl Agarose Particles, 25 μm (DAG-BE23-01) have good rigidity and monodispersity. Their surface is modified with abundant carboxyl groups (-COOH), which allows them to bind to biological ligands containing primary amine groups such as proteins, antibodies, oligonucleotides and drug molecules by covalent coupling methods. These new products are an important support tool for molecular biology and medical research.

CD Bioparticles is committed to providing valuable tools to researchers in the biopharmaceutical and life science fields. For more information and to explore the full range of Agarose Particles, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/products/agarose-particles-1063.html.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.