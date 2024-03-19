Hemostasis Diagnostics Market is Expected to Surpass Revenue of US$ 4.7 Billion by End of 2027- Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Based on Transparency Market Research’s most recent report covering the global hemostasis diagnostics market, spanning from the historical period of 2017–2018 to the forecast period of 2019–2027, it is anticipated that the prevalence of blood clotting disorders and the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases will serve as significant drivers for the global hemostasis diagnostics market in the forecast period. The report highlights that the global hemostasis diagnostics market was valued at US$ 2.3 billion in 2018, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% to reach a value of US$ 4.7 Bn from 2019 to 2027.

Advancement in Technology Leading to Easy Usage Boost Market Growth

Hemostasis diagnostics devices have undergone significant evolution, progressing from basic methods like quantifying optical density of clots in cuvettes to the detection of clotting factors. The advancements in hemostasis technology have led to the development of a diverse range of products, empowering clinicians to deliver timely and accurate emergency assistance to patients.

The integration of automation into hemostasis diagnostics represents a notable advancement, offering solutions that are less labor-intensive, rapid, and user-friendly. Modern technologies now encompass automation in blood coagulation analyzers, flow cytometers, microarrays, and PCR systems. The combination of these automated technologies has not only enhanced efficiency but also increased yield and productivity in hemostasis diagnostics.

This technological revolution in hemostasis diagnostics is poised to drive substantial market growth from 2019 to 2027. With the adoption of automated systems and the continuous innovation in diagnostic technologies, healthcare professionals can expect improved precision, reliability, and speed in diagnosing and managing hemostatic disorders, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

Abbott Laboratories,Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,Nihon Kohden Corporation,Sysmex Corporation,Siemens Healthineers,Instrumentation Laboratory,Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter),Grifols,S.A. among others

Segmentation:

Product Type

Laboratory Systems

Consumables

Point-of-Care Testing Systems

Prothrombin Test Time (PT)

Activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT)

Fibrinogen degradation products (FDP)

Activated Clotting Time

Platelet Aggregation Test

D Dimer

Others

End-user

Hospital/Clinics

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Others

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Global Hemostasis diagnostics market: Key Developments

In July 2020, Sysmex Corporation launched of new products in the hemostasis field: the Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers CN- 6500 /CN- 3500 . These new offerings from Sysmex come with a measuring unit using the chemiluminescence enzyme immunoassay methodology (CLEIA), which we cultivated in our Automated Immunoassay Systems HISCL- 5000 /HISCL- 800 (HISCL), on top of the unique features of the Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers CN-6000/CN-3000, making it possible to measure blood coagulation testing parameters, including molecular markers for blood coagulation with a single device.

/CN- . These new offerings from Sysmex come with a measuring unit using the chemiluminescence enzyme immunoassay methodology (CLEIA), which we cultivated in our Automated Immunoassay Systems HISCL- /HISCL- (HISCL), on top of the unique features of the Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers CN-6000/CN-3000, making it possible to measure blood coagulation testing parameters, including molecular markers for blood coagulation with a single device. In May 2018, HORIBA UK Ltd launched new Yumizen G range of instruments and reagents for Haemostasis solutions.

In April 2017, Starch Medical Inc. expanded its hemostasis portfolio with launch of SuperClot Hemostat in Europe.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in diagnostic techniques, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and rising healthcare expenditure are key drivers fueling market growth.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in diagnostic techniques, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and rising healthcare expenditure are key drivers fueling market growth. Challenges: Stringent regulatory requirements, high costs associated with diagnostic procedures, and limited access to advanced healthcare facilities in developing regions pose challenges to market expansion.

Market Trends:

Adoption of novel biomarkers for early disease detection.

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for data analysis.

Development of portable and user-friendly diagnostic devices for point-of-care testing.

Increasing focus on research and development to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Future Outlook:

The hemostasis diagnostics market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological innovations, increasing healthcare awareness, and the rising burden of chronic diseases globally. Continued investments in research and development, coupled with strategic collaborations and partnerships, are expected to further propel market expansion.

