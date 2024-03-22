Animal Healthcare Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2028

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Animal Healthcare Market encompasses products and services aimed at maintaining the health, well-being, and productivity of animals across various sectors, including livestock, companion animals, and aquaculture. It includes pharmaceuticals, vaccines, feed additives, diagnostics, and veterinary services that address the prevention, treatment, and management of diseases, parasites, and nutritional deficiencies in animals. The market plays a crucial role in ensuring food safety, animal welfare, and public health while supporting sustainable agricultural practices and the human-animal bond.

Animal Healthcare market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 63.2 Bn by the end of 2028, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

Get a Sample Copy of the Animal Healthcare Market Research Report –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2446

The significant players operating in the global Animal Healthcare market are- Zoetis, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., MERIAL Limited, Bayer AG, Novartis Animal Health, Inc., Virbac SA, Ceva Santé Animale, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco Products Company, and Vétoquinol SA.

Market Drivers:

Growing Pet Ownership: Increasing pet ownership rates, particularly in urban areas and among affluent populations, drive demand for veterinary services, pet care products, and preventive healthcare measures for companion animals. The growing awareness of pet health and the willingness to invest in veterinary care contribute to the expansion of the animal healthcare market. Rising Livestock Production: The intensification of livestock farming, driven by population growth, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences, fuels demand for animal health products and services to prevent and control diseases, improve productivity, and ensure the safety and quality of animal-derived products. Livestock producers prioritize disease prevention, biosecurity, and vaccination programs to optimize production efficiency and profitability. Increasing Zoonotic Disease Concerns: Zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, pose significant public health risks and economic burdens. The prevention and control of zoonotic diseases require effective animal healthcare interventions, including vaccination campaigns, disease surveillance, and antimicrobial stewardship practices, to mitigate the spread of pathogens and protect both animal and human populations. Technological Advancements: Technological innovations in animal health diagnostics, therapeutics, and precision farming solutions drive market growth by enhancing the accuracy, efficiency, and efficacy of veterinary treatments and management practices. Digital health platforms, wearable sensors, and telemedicine applications enable remote monitoring, data analytics, and personalized healthcare interventions in animal populations, improving disease management and treatment outcomes.

Recent Developments:

Biological Products and Vaccines: Recent developments in animal healthcare focus on the development and commercialization of novel biological products, including vaccines, biologics, and immunotherapies, to address emerging infectious diseases, antibiotic resistance, and evolving pathogen strains in animal populations. Advanced vaccine technologies, such as recombinant DNA vaccines and vector-based platforms, offer improved efficacy, safety, and antigenic coverage against target pathogens. Precision Livestock Farming: Precision livestock farming (PLF) technologies, such as sensors, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, enable real-time monitoring, decision support, and management optimization in livestock production systems. PLF solutions enhance animal welfare, productivity, and resource efficiency by providing insights into animal health, behavior, and performance metrics, allowing producers to implement targeted interventions and preventive measures. One Health Approach: The One Health approach, which emphasizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health, drives collaboration between veterinary, medical, and environmental stakeholders to address shared health challenges, including zoonotic diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and environmental hazards. One Health initiatives promote interdisciplinary research, surveillance systems, and policy interventions to safeguard public health and ecological resilience. Regulatory Compliance and Animal Welfare: Regulatory agencies and industry stakeholders prioritize animal welfare standards, biosecurity protocols, and regulatory compliance measures to ensure the responsible use of animal health products, antimicrobials, and feed additives. Enhanced regulatory oversight, surveillance programs, and antimicrobial stewardship initiatives promote prudent antimicrobial use, minimize the risk of antimicrobial resistance, and safeguard animal and human health.

Buy this Premium Research Report: – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2446<ype=S

Market Segmentation –

By Product Pharmaceuticals Feed Additives Vaccines

By Animal Type Companion Animals Production Animals



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Animal Healthcare Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Animal Healthcare Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Animal Healthcare industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

High-performance adhesives market- https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2024/03/01/2838705/32656/en/High-performance-adhesives-market-Size-is-Expected-to-Reach-USD-19-1-billion-by-2031-Exhibit-a-CAGR-Growth-of-6-0-Analysis-by-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc.html

Industrial Brakes Market- https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2024/03/01/2838762/32656/en/Industrial-Brakes-Market-Size-is-Projected-to-Reach-USD-1-72-billion-by-2031-With-CAGR-of-3-7-Exclusive-Report-by-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc.html

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453