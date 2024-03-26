Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market is Poised to Experience Huge Global Growth from 2032

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — The recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic proteins produced through recombinant DNA technology. These biopharmaceuticals play a critical role in the treatment of various genetic and acquired disorders characterized by deficiencies or dysfunctions of specific plasma proteins. Recombinant plasma protein therapeutics offer a safer, more consistent, and sustainable alternative to plasma-derived products, with enhanced purity, potency, and reduced risk of contamination.

Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics market is estimated to attain a valuation of by the end of 2032, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, 2024-2032

The significant players operating in the global Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics market are- CSL Limited, Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), Octapharma, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer AG, Bioverativ Therapeutics, Inc. (Sanofi), Aptevo Therapeutics, Pharming Group NV, and Pfizer Inc.

Key Drivers:

Advancements in Biotechnology: Continued advancements in biotechnology, including recombinant DNA technology, protein engineering, and cell culture techniques, have facilitated the development of recombinant plasma protein therapeutics with improved efficacy, safety, and scalability compared to traditional plasma-derived products. Growing Demand for Biologics: The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other conditions requiring protein replacement therapy has fueled the demand for biologics, including recombinant plasma protein therapeutics, as preferred treatment options due to their specificity, potency, and reduced risk of adverse reactions. Shift towards Personalized Medicine: Recombinant plasma protein therapeutics offer the potential for personalized treatment approaches, allowing for individualized dosing regimens, targeted therapies, and improved patient outcomes through tailored treatment strategies based on genetic and molecular characteristics. Expanded Therapeutic Applications: Recombinant plasma protein therapeutics have expanded therapeutic applications beyond traditional indications, with ongoing research exploring novel treatment modalities for rare diseases, genetic disorders, autoimmune conditions, and oncological indications, driving innovation and market growth in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Recent Developments:

Next-Generation Hemophilia Therapies: The development of extended half-life recombinant factor VIII and factor IX products, as well as non-factor replacement therapies such as gene therapy and RNA interference-based approaches, represents significant advancements in hemophilia treatment, offering improved prophylaxis regimens, reduced treatment burden, and enhanced patient outcomes. Novel Immune Modulators: Recombinant plasma protein therapeutics targeting immune dysregulation, such as recombinant immunoglobulins, cytokines, and fusion proteins, hold promise for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders, and immunodeficiencies, providing targeted immunomodulatory effects with reduced side effects. Biobetter Formulations: Biobetter formulations of existing recombinant plasma protein therapeutics, incorporating enhanced pharmacokinetic properties, improved stability, and reduced immunogenicity, are under development to optimize treatment outcomes, increase patient adherence, and minimize treatment-related complications. Bioengineering Innovations: Advances in protein engineering, glycoengineering, and cell line development technologies are driving the production of recombinant plasma protein therapeutics with enhanced functionality, purity, and bioactivity, enabling the development of next-generation biologics with improved therapeutic profiles and clinical efficacy.

Market Segmentation –

Drug Class Recombinant Coagulation Factors Recombinant Coagulation Factor VIII Recombinant Coagulation Factor IX Recombinant Coagulation Factor VIIa Others

Human C1 Esterase Inhibitor Cell Line Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) Cell Line

Baby Hamster Kidney (BHK) Cell Line

Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK) Cell Line

Others Indication Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Von Willebrand Disease

Others

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

