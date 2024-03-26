Global Molecular Quality Controls Industry Will Grow at a 7.2% CAGR to Reach US$408 Million by 2033 | Predicted By FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) projects that the Global Molecular Quality Controls Industry is poised for a dramatic shift in their most recent market study. With a projected valuation of US$ 204 million in 2023, the sector is anticipated to grow at a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% over the forecast period. According to FMI, the industry’s worth will surge and surpass an incredible US$ 408 million by 2033.

This positive forecast is a significant improvement over FMI’s earlier estimate, which predicted a 6.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global molecular quality controls market between 2021 and 2026. In that period, the market started off valued at US$ 164 million and ended up with US$ 226 million. The most recent studies, however, paint a picture of accelerated growth, highlighting the dynamic nature of the industry.

Due to the expanding global burden of various diseases, the number of laboratory tests performed has grown. The number of laboratories in both the public and private sectors is growing to satisfy this need. Setting up a quality control process in a clinical laboratory necessitates a large financial commitment. Laboratories must also have specialized people to supervise the quality control system.

Regardless of the number of tests completed, QC procedures entail equal expenses. As a result, the expense of implementing QC processes in clinical laboratories that perform modest quantities of diagnostic tests is prohibitively expensive. This, along with funding restrictions in many hospitals and laboratories in both developed and emerging economies, is projected to lead to a decreased adoption of quality-control techniques.

New multi-analyte and multi-instrument controls have been developed as a result of technological improvements. These cutting-edge controls combine many instrument-specific controls into a single control, allowing clinical laboratories to save money. In addition, these controls save time by eliminating the need for separate QC processes for each analyte.

In the next years, the increased availability of such molecular quality controls for infectious disease diagnostics and other applications is likely to drive market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Global Molecular Quality Controls Industry

The Asia Pacific molecular quality controls market is expected to reach US$ 72.07 million in 2028 from US$ 34.27 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2%.

The European molecular quality controls market is expected to reach US$ 109.59 million by 2028 from US$ 55.76 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The growing implementation of genomic sequencing in healthcare systems is supported by substantial government investments, totaling over US$ 4 billion in at least 14 countries.

SeraCare and the International Quality Network for Pathology (IQN Path) (Luxembourg) announced a collaboration in June 2021 to develop, manufacture, and supply a range of highly characterized cell line genomic DNA and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) standards with confirmed low, mid, and high levels of mutational burden within their exome regions.

(Luxembourg) announced a collaboration in June 2021 to develop, manufacture, and supply a range of highly characterized cell line genomic DNA and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) standards with confirmed low, mid, and high levels of mutational burden within their exome regions. Bio-Rad and Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) announced worldwide cooperation in May 2021 to supply clients with a comprehensive array of InteliQ devices and Unity QC data management systems, as well as customer training and support services.

(Switzerland) announced worldwide cooperation in May 2021 to supply clients with a comprehensive array of InteliQ devices and Unity QC data management systems, as well as customer training and support services. Abbott Laboratories spent USD 2.4 billion in research and development in 2020, with USD 10.80 billion going toward producing technologically enhanced diagnostic devices to expand its product offering.

Key Segments in the Global Molecular Quality Controls Industry



By Analyte:

Single-analyte Controls

Multi-analyte Controls

By Product Type:

Independent controls

Instrument-specific controls

By Application:

Infectious Diseases Diagnostics

Oncology Testing and Genetic testing

By End User:

Diagnostic laboratories

Hospitals

IVD manufacturers & CROs

Academic & Research Institutes

