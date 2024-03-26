Green Ammonia Market Projected Worth Reaching US$ 14,761.3 Million by 2033 Driven by Global Decarbonization Initiatives

The green ammonia industry size is forecast to expand at 68% CAGR over the estimated period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 82.4 million in 2023.

Consumption of green ammonia is being dictated by the rising demand from the shipping industry. In addition, green hydrogen production initiatives are projected to boost the demand for green ammonia in regions like Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

To contain carbon emissions, the governments of different economies have established several projects and goals. For instance, the EU aims to reduce carbon emissions by 55% by the end of 2030. Since the process of producing green ammonia is 100% carbon-free and renewable, robust moves to recede the carbon emissions are expected to fuel the demand for green ammonia.

The market is further fueled by rising investments in the establishment of green ammonia units. For example, in August 2021, Acme Solar Holdings Ltd revealed plans to construct a green ammonia facility valued at US$ 3.5 billion in Duqm to distribute green ammonia to Asia and Europe.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14256

Significant prospects for the expansion of the green economy in Europe are materializing owing to a surging number of government initiatives, and fuel cell projects. This is projected to create opportunities for the green ammonia industry.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Green Ammonia Market:

The United States green ammonia industry is projected to attain a 29% market share in 2023. The country appears to have market dominance over other players globally.

The German green ammonia industry is expected to gain a 6.5% value share in 2023.

The Japan green ammonia industry is estimated to grab 3% of the overall market share in 2023.

The Australian green ammonia industry is assessed to account for 1.4% of the market share in 2023.

India is expected to expand at a significantly high CAGR of 72% over the forecast period.

The China green ammonia industry is expected to assume a CAGR of 63.4% in the upcoming years.

The United Kingdom market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 58.1% over the forecast period.

Based on the production process, the alkaline water electrolysis segment is projected to attain a market share of 83% in 2023.

Based on end-use, the fertilizer segment is projected to account for 48% in 2023.

Market News: Updates about Market Progress

Siemens Energy united with Fortescue Future Industries, which is a green hydrogen manufacturing firm, and GeoPura, which offers emission-free electricity and renewable energy and electronic vehicle charging, in November 2022. This partnership aims to create an ammonia cracker prototype constructed to develop green hydrogen to efficiently deal with climate change and carbon emissions. This prototype is projected to use ammonia to provide 200 kg of hydrogen per day, enough to charge 5 to 10 hydrogen fuel e-buses.

Uniper SE inked an MoU with EverWind Fuels in August 2022 to buy green ammonia from the first production unit of EverWind in Nova Scotia. Both companies intend to arrange a binding offtake agreement for 500,000 tons of green ammonia every year.

Vesta and Uniper SE signed an MoU in September 2022 to extend the existing storage facility to construct an ammonia hub called Greenpoint Valley in Northwest Europe.

Elevate Your Business Today! Gain Critical Market Insights – Obtain the Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14256

Green Ammonia Market Segmentation

By Production Process:

Alkaline Water Electrolysis

Proton Exchange Membrane

Solid Oxide Electrolysis

By End Use:

Fertilizer

Transportation

Power Generation

Industrial Feedstock

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube