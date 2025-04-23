Lucintel Forecasts the Global Fire Testing Market to reach $11 billion by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-04-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fire testing market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer goods & electronics, agriculture & food, chemicals, construction & infrastructure, energy & power, industrial & manufacturing, medical & life sciences, mining, oil & gas and petroleum, and automotive markets. The global fire testing market to reach an estimated $11 billion by 2031 from $8 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are growth in construction and infrastructure, increasing adoption fire safety regulation in automotive manufacturing, and rising awareness of fire hazards.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in fire testing market to 2031 by sourcing (in-house and outsourced), service (testing, inspection, certification, and others), application (consumer goods & electronics, agriculture & food, chemicals, construction & infrastructure, energy & power, industrial & manufacturing, medical & life sciences, mining, oil & gas and petroleum, and automotive), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the sourcing category, in-house is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, testing is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Intertek, TUV SUD, SGS Group, Bureau Veritas, UL, Qima, Applus+, Element Materials, DEKRA, BSI are the major suppliers in the fire testing market.

