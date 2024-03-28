Rigid Food Packaging Market to Surpass US$ 317 Billion by 2033, Fueled by 4.9% CAGR and Dominance of Top Manufacturers

The global rigid food packaging market is on a steady upswing, projected to reach US$317.7 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.9%. This growth is fueled by a confluence of factors, including rising demand for convenient food options and a growing focus on sustainability.

Snacking Boom Propels Demand

Developing countries like India and China are experiencing a surge in demand for packaged snacks. Changing lifestyles and consumption patterns are driving this trend, creating a significant opportunity for rigid food packaging solutions. Leading companies are capitalizing on this by launching new snack varieties and expanding retail outlets.

Sustainability Takes Center Stage

Governments worldwide are implementing stricter regulations on packaging material recycling. This is propelling the adoption of sustainable or “green” packaging solutions. Bioplastics are gaining traction as renowned manufacturers seek eco-friendly options, further boosting rigid food container sales.

Paper & Paperboard Lead the Charge

Paper and paperboard packaging is poised for substantial growth due to its recyclability, compostability, and sustainable nature. This segment is expected to experience a 1.5x increase during the forecast period.

Ready-to-Eat Fuels Market Expansion

The rigid food packaging industry represents a dominant force, accounting for 55-60% of the global food packaging market. This dominance is attributed to the rising popularity of ready-to-eat meals and fast food options among millennials and busy professionals. As the global food industry expands, and sales of ready-to-eat food and dairy products climb, the demand for rigid food packaging is expected to follow suit, with a projected expansion of 1.6x over the forecast period.

Metal Cans Make a Comeback

Metal food cans are experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to growing environmental concerns. Consumers and manufacturers alike are seeking sustainable options, and metal cans offer strength, durability, and excellent food preservation capabilities. Additionally, their recyclability is a major advantage.

Innovation Drives Appeal

Manufacturers are constantly innovating, implementing design elements like printing and laser engraving to create visually appealing packaging that helps brands stand out. Additionally, can linings and coatings are being developed to enhance properties while minimizing environmental impact, further attracting food companies to can packaging solutions.

Key Takeaways from Rigid Food Packaging Market

Based on material, rigid food packaging made from bagasse material is expected to cover 4% of the global market share in 2022.

of the global market share in 2022. The cups & tubs segment by packaging type is anticipated to expand by 3% CAGR during the forecast period in the rigid food packaging market.

CAGR during the forecast period in the rigid food packaging market. Based on application, the baby food category is estimated to grow 3 times the current rigid food packaging market value during the forecast period.

times the current rigid food packaging market value during the forecast period. The U.S. rigid food packaging market is set to generate a share of around 7% in 2033.

in 2033. India is projected to cover about 4% of the rigid food packaging market share throughout 2023.

“Demand for ready-to-eat food products, increasing hygiene concerns, and rising consumption of canned food are set to burgeon the rigid food packaging market during the estimated time frame,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Escalating Environmental Distress & Usage of Eco-friendly Material Prospering Growth Opportunity for Rigid Food Packaging Market

In the past few years, concerns over the environmental impact of materials used in food packaging industry have been significantly heightened in the global market. Numerous countries are implementing rules and regulations regarding non-degradable materials used on food packaging, causing increased pollution levels.

Necessary actions are being taken by governments to reduce pollution caused by non-decomposable materials such as plastic films and pouches. Few of the manufacturing companies and brands are working towards this initiative. These concerns can be addressed by the application of rigid containers made from bagasse, which is an eco-friendly and renewable resource made from plant fiber.

Plates, cups, takeaway containers, bowls, and other containers can be manufactured from plant fiber. Numerous food businesses are looking forward to using these sustainable rigid food packaging containers, especially driven by high demand for eco-friendly solutions.

Ability of containers made from bio-waste to decompose and biodegrade is expected to fuel the rigid food packaging market. Grease-resistant, water-resistant, temperature- resistant, high strength, and insulating properties of rigid food packaging containers made from plant-based materials are expected to drive the global rigid food packaging market.

Competition Landscape: Rigid Food Packaging Market

Amcor plc, Greif Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Mauser Packaging Solutions, Berry Global Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Pactiv LLC, Printpack, ITC Packaging, DS Smith plc, WestRock Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Genpak, LLC, and Georgia-Pacific LLC among others are few of the key players spurring the global rigid food packaging market.

Rigid Food Packaging Market Outlook by Category

By Material:

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Glass

Bagasse

By Packaging Type:

Trays & Clamshell

Bottles & Jars

Cans

Cups & Tubs

Boxes & Cartons

Others (Bowls, Cutlery)

By Application:

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionary

Ready-to-eat Food

Baby Food

Produce Food

Other Foods (Spices, Sauces)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

