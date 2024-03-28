Cancer Immunotherapy Market Report: By Types, By applications, By Manufacturers, Forecast 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The Cancer Immunotherapy Market refers to the use of immunotherapeutic approaches to treat various types of cancer. Unlike traditional cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy, which directly target cancer cells, immunotherapy harnesses the body’s immune system to identify and eliminate cancer cells. This market encompasses a wide range of immunotherapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, adoptive cell therapies, cancer vaccines, and cytokine-based therapies, offering new treatment options for patients with different cancer types.

Cancer Immunotherapy market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 261.7 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Cancer Immunotherapy market are- Amgen, Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc. Pfizer, Inc, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Key Drivers:

Rising Cancer Incidence: The increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, driven by factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, and environmental exposures, has fueled the demand for effective cancer treatments. Cancer immunotherapy offers new hope for patients with various cancer types, including melanoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, and hematological malignancies, driving market growth. Advancements in Immunology: Advances in our understanding of the immune system and tumor microenvironment have led to the development of novel immunotherapeutic approaches. Researchers have identified immune checkpoints, tumor antigens, and immune cell subsets that play key roles in cancer progression and immune evasion, leading to the development of targeted immunotherapies with improved efficacy and safety profiles. FDA Approvals and Clinical Success: The approval of several immunotherapy drugs by regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has paved the way for the widespread adoption of cancer immunotherapy. Key milestones, such as the approval of immune checkpoint inhibitors like pembrolizumab and nivolumab, have demonstrated the clinical benefits of immunotherapy across different cancer types, driving market growth and investment. Personalized Medicine Paradigm: Cancer immunotherapy aligns with the personalized medicine paradigm, which emphasizes tailoring treatment approaches to individual patient characteristics and tumor biology. Biomarker-driven strategies, such as PD-L1 expression testing and tumor mutational burden assessment, help identify patients who are most likely to benefit from immunotherapy, leading to more targeted and effective treatment decisions.

Recent Developments:

Combination Therapies: Researchers are exploring combination approaches that leverage the synergistic effects of different immunotherapy modalities or combine immunotherapy with other treatment modalities such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or targeted therapy. Combination regimens aim to enhance treatment efficacy, overcome resistance mechanisms, and improve patient outcomes in various cancer types. Next-Generation Immunotherapies: The development of next-generation immunotherapies, including bispecific antibodies, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies, and oncolytic viruses, holds promise for improving response rates and expanding the applicability of immunotherapy to a broader range of cancers. These innovative approaches target specific tumor antigens or modulate immune responses to enhance tumor recognition and elimination. Biomarker Discovery: Biomarker research continues to be a focus area in cancer immunotherapy, with efforts aimed at identifying predictive and prognostic markers of treatment response and resistance. Advances in genomics, proteomics, and immune profiling technologies are facilitating the discovery of novel biomarkers that could guide patient selection, treatment monitoring, and drug development in the field of cancer immunotherapy. Adoption of Real-World Evidence: Real-world evidence (RWE) generated from clinical practice and observational studies is increasingly being used to complement clinical trial data and inform treatment decisions in cancer immunotherapy. RWE studies provide insights into treatment effectiveness, safety, and healthcare utilization patterns in real-world patient populations, supporting regulatory decisions, reimbursement strategies, and clinical guidelines.

Market Segmentation –

Therapy Type Monoclonal Antibodies Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors PD-1/PD-L1 CTLA-4 Immune System Modulators Cancer Vaccines Others

Therapeutic Area Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Melanoma Blood Cancers Others

End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Cancer Research Centers Clinics



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Cancer Immunotherapy Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

