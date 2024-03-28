Psoriasis Treatment Market Latest Trends with Future Insights by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition characterized by the rapid buildup of skin cells, resulting in red, scaly patches that can be itchy and painful. The Psoriasis Treatment Market encompasses various therapeutic options aimed at managing symptoms, reducing inflammation, and preventing flare-ups. These treatments may include topical medications, phototherapy, systemic medications, and biologic therapies, among others. As the prevalence of psoriasis continues to rise globally, fueled by factors such as genetic predisposition, environmental triggers, and lifestyle factors, the demand for effective psoriasis treatments remains high.

Psoriasis Treatment market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 44 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Psoriasis Treatment market are- Amgen, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, AbbVie, Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, and Biogen, Inc.

Key Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Psoriasis: The growing prevalence of psoriasis, attributed to factors such as genetic susceptibility, environmental triggers, and lifestyle habits, drives the demand for effective treatment options. Psoriasis affects individuals of all ages and ethnicities, with varying degrees of severity, highlighting the need for accessible and comprehensive treatment solutions. Advancements in Treatment Modalities: The Psoriasis Treatment Market benefits from ongoing research and development efforts aimed at discovering novel therapies and improving existing treatment modalities. Advancements in drug delivery technologies, formulation techniques, and targeted therapies have expanded the treatment landscape, offering patients more options for managing their condition effectively. Increasing Patient Awareness and Education: Improved awareness and education about psoriasis among patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals contribute to early diagnosis, timely intervention, and better disease management. Patient advocacy organizations, educational campaigns, and online resources play a crucial role in empowering individuals with psoriasis to seek appropriate treatment and support. Emphasis on Biologic Therapies: Biologic therapies, including tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, interleukin inhibitors, and Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, have revolutionized the management of moderate to severe psoriasis. These targeted therapies offer superior efficacy, rapid onset of action, and favorable safety profiles compared to traditional systemic medications, driving their adoption in clinical practice.

Recent Developments:

Introduction of Novel Biologic Therapies: Pharmaceutical companies continue to introduce novel biologic therapies for the treatment of psoriasis, targeting specific immune pathways and cytokines involved in the pathogenesis of the disease. Recent approvals and launches of biologic agents with unique mechanisms of action provide additional options for patients who do not respond adequately to conventional therapies. Expansion of Topical Treatment Options: The market has witnessed the introduction of new topical treatments with improved efficacy, safety, and convenience profiles. Innovations in topical formulations, including foams, sprays, and gels, enhance drug delivery and patient compliance, addressing the unmet needs of individuals with mild to moderate psoriasis. Focus on Combination Therapies: Healthcare providers are exploring combination therapies that combine different treatment modalities to achieve synergistic effects and enhance treatment outcomes. Combinations of topical medications, phototherapy, systemic agents, and biologic therapies are being studied to optimize efficacy, reduce side effects, and prolong treatment response. Personalized Medicine Approaches: Advances in precision medicine and pharmacogenomics enable healthcare providers to tailor treatment regimens based on individual patient characteristics, including genetic markers, disease phenotype, and treatment response. Personalized medicine approaches optimize therapeutic outcomes, minimize adverse events, and improve patient satisfaction in the management of psoriasis.

Market Segmentation –

Drug Class TNF Inhibitors Interleukin Inhibitors Vitamin D Analogs Corticosteroids Others

Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Psoriasis Treatment Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Psoriasis Treatment Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Psoriasis Treatment industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

