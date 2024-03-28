Viscosupplementation Market for Revealing Key Industry Trends and Future Growth Prospects 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Viscosupplementation Market has witnessed steady growth over the years, driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, rising geriatric population, and growing demand for minimally invasive treatment options. Viscosupplements, typically made from hyaluronic acid (HA) derivatives, provide symptomatic relief by restoring joint lubrication and reducing friction, thereby improving joint mobility and reducing pain. These products are available in various formulations, viscosities, and injection schedules to accommodate patient preferences and treatment goals.

Viscosupplementation market is estimated to attain a valuation of ~US$ 4.8 Bn by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Viscosupplementation market are- Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Ferring B.V.

Key Drivers:

Rising Osteoarthritis Prevalence: The growing prevalence of osteoarthritis, attributed to factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and obesity, is a key driver of the Viscosupplementation Market. Osteoarthritis affects millions of individuals worldwide, particularly the elderly, and there is a significant unmet need for effective, non-surgical treatment options to manage the symptoms and progression of the disease. Minimally Invasive Treatment Options: Viscosupplementation offers a minimally invasive alternative to surgical interventions such as joint replacement surgery, particularly in patients with mild to moderate osteoarthritis. The non-surgical nature of viscosupplementation procedures, coupled with their relatively low risk of adverse events and rapid recovery times, appeals to patients seeking conservative treatment approaches for joint pain and dysfunction. Advancements in Viscosupplement Formulations: Pharmaceutical companies continue to innovate and develop advanced formulations of viscosupplements, incorporating improvements in molecular weight, cross-linking technology, and rheological properties. These advancements aim to optimize the efficacy, durability, and tissue distribution of viscosupplements, enhancing their therapeutic benefits and patient outcomes. Growing Aging Population: The aging population worldwide, particularly in developed countries, fuels the demand for osteoarthritis treatments, including viscosupplementation. As individuals age, the risk of developing osteoarthritis increases, leading to greater demand for interventions that can alleviate pain, preserve joint function, and improve overall quality of life in older adults.

Recent Developments:

Introduction of Next-Generation Viscosupplements: Pharmaceutical companies have introduced next-generation viscosupplements with enhanced properties, such as extended duration of action, improved tissue penetration, and superior lubricating properties. These advanced formulations offer prolonged symptomatic relief and reduced need for frequent injections, enhancing patient convenience and compliance. Clinical Research and Evidence Generation: Ongoing clinical research and evidence generation efforts aim to further elucidate the efficacy, safety, and long-term outcomes of viscosupplementation in various patient populations. Randomized controlled trials, real-world studies, and meta-analyses contribute to the growing body of evidence supporting the use of viscosupplements as part of multimodal osteoarthritis management strategies. Expansion of Indications and Treatment Guidelines: Healthcare professionals are exploring the potential applications of viscosupplementation beyond knee osteoarthritis, including hip, shoulder, and other joints affected by osteoarthritis. Additionally, international guidelines and consensus statements continue to evolve, providing recommendations for the appropriate use of viscosupplementation based on clinical evidence and expert consensus. Patient-Centric Approaches and Shared Decision-Making: There is a growing emphasis on patient-centric care and shared decision-making in the management of osteoarthritis, including the use of viscosupplementation. Healthcare providers engage patients in discussions about treatment options, potential benefits and risks, and individual preferences to ensure informed decision-making and personalized treatment plans.

Market Segmentation –

Product Type Single Injection Three Injections Five Injections Application Knee Osteoarthritis Hip Osteoarthritis Hand Osteoarthritis Source Animal Non-animal Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Viscosupplementation Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Viscosupplementation Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Viscosupplementation industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

