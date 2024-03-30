Blijdorp chooses DPDK as a strategic partner

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 2024-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Blijdorp, a leading zoo with a strong focus on species conservation and ecological restoration, recently announced their renewed mission. With this, they reposition themselves as an impactful organization actively contributing to biodiversity conservation and ecosystem protection. In line with this shift towards a more impact-focused approach, Blijdorp has appointed the Rotterdam-based digital agency DPDK as their strategic partner. This collaboration signifies Blijdorp’s commitment to implement digital innovations and to undergo a comprehensive transformation in positioning and branding.

DPDK, with their profound expertise in digital strategy and customer experience, plays a crucial role in this transition. Their knowledge is utilized to help Blijdorp effectively communicate and integrate their sustainability mission into all aspects of the organization. This involves developing strategies to provide visitors with a more intense and educational experience while ensuring stronger personalization of interactive experiences. Thus, DPDK strengthens Blijdorp’s efforts in species conservation and ecological restoration, fostering deeper awareness and greater public engagement.

The collaboration between DPDK and Blijdorp will also focus on attracting and engaging younger generations, as well as enhancing business relationships through innovative digital solutions. This approach includes not only customer-oriented projects such as the new brand identity and positioning, an introduction campaign, the revamped digital platform (diergaardeblijdorp.nl), and an improved mobile app. It also involves initiating and reinforcing B2B partnerships through an integrated CRM system. This strategic expansion enables Blijdorp to expand their network of like-minded organizations and collaborate on shared goals in the areas of nature conservation and sustainability.

In the next phase of their partnership, DPDK and Blijdorp will concentrate on increasing engagement with the zoo’s renewed mission. This will be achieved through innovative design and content strategies aimed at actively involving visitors, with the goal of achieving a greater impact both within and outside the park.

For more detailed information about Blijdorp’s transformation and this innovative partnership, we refer you to the recently published whitepaper, which delves deeper into the strategic approach and the projects undertaken in the context of this collaboration.

About DPDK

DPDK is a digital agency with offices in Rotterdam, San Francisco, and New York. For over 20 years, DPDK has been helping clients meet and exceed their expectations in an ever-changing digital landscape. Today, DPDK continues to live their mission proudly: transforming brands through exceptional digitalism.

About Blijdorp

Diergaarde Blijdorp, as a sanctuary, passionately advocates for the cause of species preservation and nature restoration, actively engaging in many initiatives across the globe to forge a brighter future for all the Earth’s species. With a dedicated team of conservationists, scientists, educators, veterinary experts, wildlife biologists, and many more than one can count, this legendary and beloved 166-year-old Rotterdam Zoo stands as a pioneer in wildlife conservation. The best of Blijdorp is yet to come, the future of nature, on the other hand, relies on what is done today.

