Bond Rees Celebrating 3000 International Traces

London, UK, 2024-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees has recently announced a landmark achievement by completing over 3000 successful international traces. Bond Rees, a private investigative agency founded in the UK, now has offices all around the world and conducts traces on missing individuals in places such as the US, Canada, Australia, Philippines, Thailand, and India. Many people lose contact with friends, family members, or even debtors when they move abroad and Bond Rees’ international people tracing agents are committed to reuniting people across borders. They use advanced technology not available to the general public to locate missing individuals and provide clients with up-to-date contact information.

Bond Rees is the UK’s leading tracing agency, specialising in debtor and assets tracing, bug sweeps, and surveillance. “We are proud to have reached such a landmark achievement of 3000 successful international traces,” Said Bond Rees founder, Aaron Bond. “We have built a strong team of tracing agents from police and military backgrounds who know how to get the job done, and this is a testament to their skills and knowledge.”

Bond Rees is committed to client confidentiality and works closely within the regulations set out by the GDPR on every case.

About Bond Rees: www.BondRees.com is a national organisation with offices across the UK. Clients looking for discreet, professional and affordable private investigative services turn to Bond Rees for their services. Their reputation for highly efficient and effective investigative work has established them as one of the leading private investigation companies in the UK.