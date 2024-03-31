Seco Nanojet Reamers optimize chip control to eliminate scrapped parts

Troy, MI, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Seco Nanojet Solid Carbide Reamers enhance chip control with an innovative through-coolant outlet for optimal chip evacuation. This design eliminates costly scrapped parts, jamming and edge damage to increase safety, part quality and tool life.



Better coolant flow for better parts

Critical reaming operations require stable, secure, predictable tools. On blind and through bores, Seco Nanojet Solid Carbide Reamers extend the proven performance of Seco Nanofix products with innovative through-coolant outlets that stop chip jamming and enhance application stability. The unique design of these new tools delivers a powerful, precise stream of lubrication directly to the cut zone for optimal chip evacuation and tool life. Along with production stability, shops can rely on Seco Nanojet Solid Carbide Reamers to maintain cutting speeds as well as part quality.

This versatile range of multi-flute reamers comes in eight grades and more than 10 geometries, along with custom sizes and tolerances. The tools work with any precision toolholder. They hold tolerances from 10 µm – 15 µm (0.0004″- 0.0006″) and produce surface finishes from Ra 0.2 µm-Ra 1.2 µm (Ra 8 µ”-Ra 50 µ”). Seco inspects each Nanojet Solid Carbide Reamer and documents its measured diameter for consistent performance.

Predictable precision with every tool

Many industries, including general engineering, automotive and aerospace rely on secure, reliable reaming to avoid costly scrap. According to Jean-Bernard Hantin, Product Manager at Seco, manufacturers realize that poorly manufactured or incorrectly specified reamers can jeopardize high-value parts. “Nanojet Solid Carbide Reamers provide cost-efficient performance with much needed quality and stability,” he said.

Order customized tools online

Seco Nanojet Solid Carbide Reamers are available in stock and custom diameters down to 1.461 mm (0.057’’). Through the online Seco MyDesign tool configurator, shops can obtain customized tools with the stability, reliability and availability of commodity products.

For more information on the features and specifications of Seco Nanojet Solid Carbide Reamers, please contact a local Seco representative or visit secotools.com.

###





Nanojet Reamers





Nanojet Reamer close up



