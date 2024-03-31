Yashoda Hospitals Successfully Performs Robotic Radical Prostatectomy on a 76-year-old

Hyderabad, India, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Yashoda Hospitals has announced the successful completion of a groundbreaking Robotic Radical Prostatectomy on Mr. Sabim Mutali Kauti, aged 76, under the expertise of Chief Consultant, Dr. Suri Babu A, a distinguished Sr. Consultant Urologist renowned for his expertise in laparoscopic, robotic, and renal transplant surgery.

Robotic radical prostatectomy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure used to remove the prostate gland, usually due to prostate cancer. The advantages of robotic radical prostatectomy include smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery times, and potentially better outcomes in preserving urinary control and sexual function compared to traditional open surgery.

Mr. Kauti underwent the procedure due to Grade-III Carcinoma Prostate, presenting with obstructive voiding and irritative symptoms. This surgical intervention, conducted on 24th August 2023, signifies a remarkable milestone in the field of urological oncology.

The procedure, utilizing state-of-the-art robotic guidance, aimed at achieving radical prostatectomy with utmost precision and minimal invasiveness. Post-operative care was meticulously administered, ensuring Mr. Kauti’s swift recovery and optimal health outcomes.

Dr. Suri Babu A commented, “The success of this procedure underscores our commitment to delivering advanced, patient-centric urological care. Robotic-assisted surgery enables us to offer enhanced precision, shorter recovery times, and improved clinical outcomes for patients battling prostate cancer.”

During Mr. Kauti’s hospital stay, a comprehensive treatment regimen was implemented, encompassing IV fluids, antibiotics, analgesics, and supportive therapy. The discharge plan includes a tailored medication schedule and recommendations for post-operative care, ensuring continued well-being and recovery.

As part of the discharge plan, Mr. Kauti has been advised on medication adherence, spirometry exercises, wound care, and lifestyle modifications to optimize recovery and prevent complications. Scheduled follow-up appointments are scheduled to monitor his progress and address any concerns promptly.

The successful outcome of this complex surgical intervention underscores Yashoda Hospitals’ commitment to advancing urological care through innovation, expertise, and compassionate patient care.

About Yashoda Group

Yashoda Group of Hospitals has been providing quality healthcare for 3 decades for people with diverse medical needs. Under astute leadership and strong management, Yashoda Group of Hospitals has evolved as a centre of excellence in medicine providing the highest quality standards of medical treatment. Guided by the needs of patients and delivered by perfectly combined revolutionary technology even for rare and complex procedures, the Yashoda Group hosts medical expertise and advanced procedures by offering sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic care in virtually every specialty and subspecialty of medicine and surgery. Yashoda Hospital,Hyderabad has 4 independent hospitals in Somajiguda, Secunderbad, Malakpet and Hitech city with 4000 beds. With a constant and relentless emphasis on quality, excellence in service, empathy, Yashoda Group provides world-class healthcare services at affordable costs. To know more, visit https://www.yashodahospitals.com/