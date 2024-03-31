Future Electronics Launches “Wellness in the Workplace and Beyond” Learning Program

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce the launch of a groundbreaking series of courses aimed at fostering personal and professional growth through holistic wellness practices. With a focus on mental and physical well-being, these courses are designed to empower individuals to enhance their performance both in their personal lives and in the workplace.

Future Electronics recognizes that investing in one’s mental and physical health is paramount. To empower employees to do so, the Company has curated a learning and development curriculum titled “Wellness in the Workplace and Beyond,” which covers a wide range of topics including emotional intelligence, self-improvement, meditation, yoga, and much more.

The series offers self-paced courses that cater to individuals at all stages of their wellness journey. Whether employees are looking to manage stress more effectively, improve emotional intelligence, or cultivate a regular meditation practice, there’s something for everyone in this diverse curriculum.

Future Electronics is committed to continuously updating and expanding its course offerings to ensure that individuals have access to the latest tools and resources for personal and professional development.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

