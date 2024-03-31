New State-of-the-Art Dental Practice Opens Doors in Lafayette, Led by Experienced General Dentist

Lafayette, IN, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Lafayette residents now have a new option for comprehensive and compassionate dental care with the opening of Highland Creek Family Dental. Led by experienced general dentist Dr. Shane Cope, the practice offers a welcoming environment, cutting-edge technology, and a wide range of services for patients of all ages.

Lafayette Welcomes a New Family-Focused Dental Practice

Lafayette, Indiana, is excited to announce the opening of Highland Creek Family Dental, a state-of-the-art dental practice dedicated to providing exceptional care for the entire family. Led by the skilled and experienced Dr. Shane Cope, Highland Creek Family Dental prioritizes patient comfort and utilizes the latest advancements in dental technology to deliver a wide range of services.

A Commitment to Comfort and Technology

Highland Creek Family Dental understands that going to the dentist can be stressful for some patients. The practice has been designed with comfort in mind, featuring a warm and inviting atmosphere, soothing décor, and a friendly and knowledgeable staff. Whether you’re a child experiencing your first dental visit or an adult seeking advanced restorative care, Highland Creek Family Dental strives to create a positive and relaxing experience for everyone.

Beyond comfort, the practice is committed to staying at the forefront of dental technology. They utilize digital X-rays, which reduce radiation exposure compared to traditional methods. Additionally, they offer intraoral scanners, which provide a more comfortable and accurate way to capture dental impressions. These advancements allow for faster diagnoses, more efficient treatment planning, and ultimately, a smoother dental experience for patients.

Comprehensive Dental Services for All Your Needs

Highland Creek Family Dental offers a comprehensive suite of services to meet the individual needs of each patient. Their services include:

Routine cleanings, exams, fluoride treatments, and dental sealants to maintain optimal oral health. Restorative dentistry: Fillings, crowns, bridges, and dentures to repair damaged teeth and restore functionality and aesthetics.

Specialized care for children, ensuring a positive introduction to dental care and promoting healthy oral habits from a young age. Emergency dentistry: The practice is prepared to address dental emergencies such as toothaches, chipped teeth, and dental abscesses promptly and effectively.

Passionate About Patient Care

Dr. Shane Cope is a highly qualified and experienced general dentist in Lafayette who is passionate about providing exceptional dental care to his patients. He believes in building strong relationships with his patients and takes the time to listen to their concerns and explain treatment options thoroughly. Dr. Shane Cope is committed to ensuring each patient receives personalized care that meets their individual needs and goals.

About Highland Creek Family Dental

Highland Creek Family Dental is a new state-of-the-art dental practice located in Lafayette, Indiana. Led by the experienced and dedicated Dr. Shane Cope, the practice offers a comprehensive range of dental services for patients of all ages, prioritizing patient comfort and utilizing the latest advancements in dental technology.

Schedule Your Appointment Today!

Welcome a new era of dental care to your life. Contact Highland Creek Family Dental today at (765) 807-0592 or visit our website at www.highlandcreekfamilydental.com to schedule your appointment.

Contact Information:

Highland Creek Family Dental

4921 State Rd. 26 E #100,

Lafayette, IN 47905, USA

Phone Number: (765) 807-0592

Email Address: info@highlandcreekfamilydental.com

Website: www.highlandcreekfamilydental.com