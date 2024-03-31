EloQ Communications honored with Measurement and Evaluation Award at PRCA APAC Awards 2024

Ho Chi Minh, VIETNAM, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — EloQ Communications, a leading public relations and marketing agency based in Vietnam, is thrilled to announce its prestigious win of the Measurement and Evaluation Award at the PRCA APAC Awards 2024. This esteemed accolade celebrates EloQ’s dedication to excellence in measurement and evaluation practices within the realm of public relations and communications.

The Measurement and Evaluation Award, presented by the PRCA APAC Awards, recognizes EloQ Communications‘ commitment to utilizing best practices in measurement and evaluation to assess the impact and effectiveness of its communication initiatives. This award underscores the agency’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its focus on delivering measurable results for clients across the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are honored to receive the Measurement and Evaluation Award from the PRCA APAC Awards 2024,” said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Founder and Managing Director of EloQ Communications. “This award is a testament to our dedication to delivering transparent and data-driven solutions that drive tangible results for our clients. We believe in the importance of measurement and evaluation in demonstrating the value of PR and communications efforts, and we are proud to be recognized for our expertise in this area.”

EloQ Communications’ win of the Measurement and Evaluation Award highlights its position as a leader in the field of PR and communications in the Asia-Pacific region. The agency’s commitment to implementing rigorous measurement and evaluation practices ensures that its clients receive valuable insights and achieve their communication objectives effectively.

The PRCA APAC Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in public relations and communications across the Asia-Pacific region. Winning the Measurement and Evaluation Award is a significant achievement for EloQ Communications and further demonstrates its dedication to delivering high-quality and impactful solutions for clients.

In addition to this award, EloQ Communications was also named a finalist for the Health and Wellbeing Award at PRCA APAC Awards 2024, and its managing director, Dr. Ly-Le, was also named a finalist in last year’s PRCA APAC Awards for the PR/Communications Leader Award category.

The winners of the PRCA APAC Awards 2024 were announced at the ceremony held in Singapore on 28th March 2024, providing an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of industry leaders and innovators across the Asia-Pacific region.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency based in Vietnam, offering a range of services including public relations, social marketing, digital marketing, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. With a focus on creativity, innovation, and excellence, EloQ Communications is committed to delivering impactful solutions to clients in Vietnam and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.eloqasia.com

About PRCA

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body.

We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 70 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards in the UK and overseas through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice.

We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for authorities raising standards of local government communication.

