Cottonwood Dental Staff Spotlight, Highlighting the Expertise of Our Salt Lake City Dental Team

Every staff member at this practice is dedicated to providing the best dental care to the individuals who trust them with their teeth and gums. They offer a wide range of treatments to improve the aesthetics and health of a smile.

Led by Dr. Cody Boseman, Dr. Jody Boseman, and Dr. Jerald Boseman, Cottonwood Dental is popular for patient satisfaction and dental excellence. They focus on preventive care to empower individuals to achieve optimal oral health and radiant smiles. Their expertise ranges from routine dental exams to teeth cleanings to prevent the buildup of plaque and tartar.

Dr. Cody Boseman, the leading dentist at the clinic, states, “Through advanced procedures like

implant surgery, sinus grafting, bone grafting, and sedation dentistry, we provide each patient with personalized care and attention. Whether it’s cosmetic enhancements, restorative procedures, or preventive treatments, our staff is always ready to meet your dental needs.”

Another reputed dentist, Dr. Jody Boseman, states, “We foster long-lasting relationships with our patients based on trust, integrity, and compassion. Our goal is to exceed expectations and ensure every patient feels valued and respected throughout their dental journey.”

