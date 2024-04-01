Commercial Cheese Shredder Market worth US$ 23,094.7 million by 2033

The global Commercial Cheese Shredder Market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a significant increase from US$ 11,631.0 million in 2023 to US$ 23,094.7 million by 2033. Throughout the forecast period, total sales of commercial cheese shredders are expected to experience a robust acceleration, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

A key driving force behind this growth trajectory is the rising adoption of commercial cheese shredders across households and various commercial sectors worldwide.

Cheese has been a staple dairy product across the globe since ancient times, valued for its diverse forms, flavors, and textures resulting from the coagulation of milk protein casein. Renowned for its nutritional richness, owing to its abundance of essential nutrients, cheese has emerged as a favored ingredient in countless culinary preparations.

Traditionally, the process of cutting cheese into smaller pieces was conducted manually, employing basic tools such as knives. However, with the evolution of food manufacturing and processing technologies, end-users such as restaurants and hotels have increasingly sought innovative cheese-cutting solutions. This burgeoning demand has thrust the commercial cheese shredder market into prominence, driving its growth and market expansion.

Recent Developments

In 2019, FAM, a renowned global manufacturer specializing in cutting equipment for the food industry, unveiled an innovative lineup comprising three centrifugal shredders tailored specifically for cheese processing. These cutting-edge shredders are equipped with the latest patent-pending SureShred 16c cutting head technology, ensuring optimal performance and precision. Notably, these shredders are designed with operator convenience in mind, emphasizing user-friendly features to streamline operations.

Following suit, in 2022, GEA Group, a prominent player in the food processing and packaging sector, inaugurated a state-of-the-art technology center dedicated to advancing food processing and packaging solutions. Situated in Frisco, Texas, this cutting-edge facility serves as a hub for research, innovation, and collaboration, aimed at driving advancements in food processing technologies to meet evolving industry demands.

Additionally, seizing the opportunity presented by escalating consumer demand, Brownes Dairy, a leading Australian dairy company, made a strategic move by introducing its classic cheddar cheese offering to the retail market in July 2021. This decision underscores Brownes Dairy’s commitment to catering to consumer preferences and capitalizing on market trends, thereby expanding its product portfolio and enhancing its market presence in the dairy sector.

Key Companies

  • FAM
  • Cavecchi
  • Marchant Schmidt
  • Jaymech Food Machines
  • Urschel Laboratories
  • GEA Group
  • MIMASA
  • Johnson Industries
  • Weber Maschinenbau GmbH
  • Spomasz Wronki
  • TNA Australia Pty Ltd.
  • Tomra Systems ASA
  • Turatti Srl
  • Yangzhou flourish fruit and vegetable juice Machinery Co. Ltd

Industry by Category

By Product Type:

  • Semi-automatic Shredders
  • Automatic Cheese Shredders

By End User:

  • Commercial
  • Household

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa

