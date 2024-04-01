Opportunities in the Global Immunochromatography Kits Market grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach an expected US$ 12.1 Billion by 2032: A Path to Improved Healthcare

The global immunochromatography kits market, currently valued at an impressive US$ 8.1 Billion, is poised for remarkable growth, projected to soar to US$ 12.1 Billion by 2032. This trajectory, boasting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2032, underscores the indispensable role of immunochromatography kits in modern healthcare.

Amidst remarkable strides in medicine and sanitation, the persistent threat of infectious diseases remains unabated. While non-communicable ailments dominate discussions on public health, infectious diseases continue to pose a fundamental challenge. However, amidst these challenges lie opportunities, particularly in emerging economies where the adoption of immunochromatography kits is gaining momentum, driven by heightened awareness regarding the efficacy of lateral flow assays.

The urgency of early disease detection has been underscored by recent outbreaks such as H1N1, Ebola, Zika, and notably, the COVID-19 pandemic. In this context, the role of immunochromatography kits as frontline diagnostic tools has become increasingly indispensable, aiding in timely disease identification and management.

A significant development in healthcare has been the proliferation of home-based lateral flow assay devices, revolutionizing disease management by empowering individuals to conduct self-tests conveniently and confidentially. From pregnancy tests to screening for stigmatized conditions like HIV, these devices are playing a pivotal role in expanding access to healthcare services, especially in remote or underserved areas.

Addressing specific ailments, such as Hepatitis B, requires proactive measures. With over 257 million individuals worldwide afflicted by Hepatitis B, the demand for efficient diagnostic tools is paramount. Immunochromatography kits, leveraging serological markers like Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), offer a cost-effective, user-friendly solution for screening, diagnosis, and monitoring of Hepatitis B infection. Furthermore, they hold promise in oncogenesis determination and cancer detection, encompassing various forms of malignant and benign cancers.

Looking ahead, the future of diagnostic techniques lies in advanced immunoassay technologies like ELISA and radioimmunoassay, promising heightened sensitivity, precision, and efficiency. Additionally, the development of immunochromatography kits for diagnosing parasitic infections, spanning a range of conditions from leishmaniasis to toxoplasmosis, opens new avenues for enhancing global healthcare outcomes.

In its comprehensive market study titled ‘Immunochromatography Kits Market’, Future Market Insights provides invaluable insights into current trends and future prospects. Backed by meticulous research methodologies encompassing primary, secondary, and tertiary sources, this study serves as a beacon for stakeholders navigating the dynamic landscape of healthcare diagnostics.

As decision-makers in the healthcare industry, embracing the potential of immunochromatography kits not only enhances diagnostic capabilities but also paves the way for more effective disease management strategies. The journey towards improved healthcare outcomes begins with seizing the opportunities presented by advancements in diagnostic technologies, and immunochromatography kits stand at the forefront of this transformative paradigm.

Key Takeaways from Immunochromatography Kits Market:

North America holds the largest market share with the US being subject to easy accessibility to technologically improvised diagnostic tools and growing demand for diagnostics through increase in incidences of cancer.

Coming to Europe, Germany dominates the market due to players like Qiagen pushing for more than 20% of the market share.

The Asia-Pacific is led by China. This could be credited to growing geriatric population due to prevalence of infectious diseases all across.

Competitive Assay:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, in December 2021, inked an agreement of acquisition with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics for massively expanding the offering of diagnostics.

Abbott, in January 2021, did receive a CE mark for Panbio rapid antigen test, thereby allowing its usage for self-administered sample collection and asymptomatic screening through nose swab.

Roche Diagnostics, in September 2020, did launch SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen test.

Sofia 2 Flu + SARS Antigen FIA (Quidel Corporation), BD Veritor SARS CoV-2 Test (BD), and Rapid Covid-19 Antigen test (Danaher Corporation) were launched at the time of pandemic.

Abbott Laboratories, in August 2020, inked an agreement with the US government for 150 Mn home-based BinaxNOW Covid-19 tests.

“The basic purpose of immunochromatography kits is that of identifying if target analyte (like an antibody or antigen) is present or not in a sample in cost-effective and timely manner”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What does the Report get into?

The research study is based on product (readers and kits), by application (sexually transmitted diseases, infectious diseases, diabetes, pregnancy testing, drug of abuse testing, and likewise), and by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, hypermarket/supermarket, and e-Commerce).

With increase in awareness that immunochromatography assay or lateral flow test simplifies the task of determining of target analyte is missing or present is bound to take the immunochromatography kits market to greater strides in the years to come.

Key Companies Profiled:

Abbott Laboratories

PerkinElmer Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bio-rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

bioMérieux SA

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN

Key Market Segments Covered in Immunochromatography Kits Industry Research:

By Product:

Readers

Kits

By Application:

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Pregnancy Testing

Drug Abuse Testing

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Supermarket/Hypermarket

E-Commerce

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

