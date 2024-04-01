What is the Size and the Estimated Growth Rate of the Conveyor Category?

Report – Conveyor Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030

Conveyor Procurement Intelligence

This Conveyor Category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. Asia Pacific dominates the category which is driven by the economic growth of countries such as China, India, and Thailand. The increasing population in these nations has led to a surge in demand for this category in industries like food and beverage, e-commerce, and automotive. This region further benefits from the high demand for packaged food and consumer goods, as well as strong government initiatives and ongoing projects.

Growing foreign direct investments (FDI) in the automotive sector, increasing demand for efficient handling of larger volumes of goods, improving process efficiency, material safety concerns, and increasing use of conveyor systems in airports owing to the development of new airports and expansion of old ones are driving the growth of this category. Integration of IoT and AI technologies for real-time monitoring and optimization, focus on energy efficiency, robotics, automation, use of advanced materials and safety features for application-specific solutions, and the growth of e-commerce driving the need for efficient logistics and distribution centers are key trends that are shaping this category.

Conveyor Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The Conveyor category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 2 – 4% % from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Unit-based pricing

Fixed pricing

Custom pricing

Subscription or leasing model

Negotiated pricing.

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

Product quality and customization

Experience, and expertise

Cost and pricing

Technical support and after-sales service

Experience and expertise

Supplier selection criteria of Report

Quality and Reliability

Technical Expertise

Manufacturing Capabilities

Cost Competitiveness

Innovation and R&D

Seller Stability

Conveyor Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

In this category, the price and cost structure can vary based on factors such as the type of conveyor system, its specifications, and the supplier or manufacturer. Key components influencing costs include equipment expenses, installation and integration costs, maintenance and servicing expenses, energy consumption considerations, spare parts availability and costs, customization options, and supplier-related factors.

The most important details when sourcing materials for this industry are organizations should undertake several crucial considerations to facilitate informed decision-making and successful procurement. These include clearly defining the specific requirements and needs for the category by conducting thorough market research to identify reputable suppliers, issuing detailed requests for proposals (RFPs) to potential suppliers, and ensuring the presence of robust quality assurance processes in the selected supplier’s operations. Additionally, a comprehensive cost analysis beyond the initial purchase price, the cultivation of strong supplier relationships, consideration of the total cost of ownership (TCO) over the category system’s lifespan, and a commitment to continuous improvement through regular evaluation of supplier performance are vital.

List of Key Suppliers

Daifuku Co. Ltd

Vanderlande

Taikisha

Swisslog

SSI Schaefer

Shuttleworth

RUD

Redler

Nordstrong

Murata Machinery

Mahindra Conveyor Systems

Interroll

Intelligrated

FMC Technologies

Flexlink

Allied Conveyor Systems

