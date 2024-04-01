Access Control and Authentication Market Projected to Cross US$ 28.1 Billion Valuation by 2033, Driven by 7.6% CAGR

The access control and authentication market is on a trajectory to achieve a significant valuation of over US$ 28.1 billion by 2033, driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 onwards.

This remarkable expansion is primarily attributed to the critical role played by authentication platforms in establishing and verifying individuals’ legal identities, extending their functionality beyond basic identification to determining authorized actions based on established authorization policies. The sector’s growth underscores its pivotal importance in shaping the future landscape of security and access management within an increasingly digital and interconnected global environment. This evolution firmly positions the access control and authentication market as a key player in addressing the dynamic security challenges of the modern era.

Ensuring Data Security in the Cloud: Addressing Security Concerns

Although cloud services have several advantages, security concerns can occasionally arise. By 2033, businesses will be moving more and more of their data and software to the cloud. Strong Access Control and Authentication solutions are likely to be in great demand as a result in order to ensure data security in these open environments.

An important part of communication and interaction in cloud services is provided by application programming interfaces (APIs). These APIs could, however, be vulnerable to attacks if they are not appropriately protected. It is necessary to apply the right permission and verification procedures to prevent unauthorized access to and abuse of APIs.

Cybercriminals might target usernames and passwords used to log into cloud services. Phishing attempts, credential stuffing, or bad password management can all lead to unauthorized access to cloud storage accounts.

Key Takeaways from Access Control and Authentication Market Study:

China Access Control and Authentication industry is likely to witness a CAGR of 8.5% in the assessment period.

The United States Access Control and Authentication industry is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 4.0 billion in the review period.

In terms of technology, the biometrics segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Based on application, the residential & commercial segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period.

Japan and South Korea Access Control and Authentication industry is anticipated to witness CAGRs of 7.0% and 8.0%, respectively from 2023 to 2033.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading suppliers of Access Control and Authentication solutions would provide cloud-based options to give their clients scalable and adaptable services. Cloud computing solutions would make access simple and universal. They can also decrease the requirement for infrastructure on-premises and offer real-time upgrades & monitoring.

Solution providers are further putting more emphasis on providing smooth connectivity with a variety of systems, platforms, and applications. They would be able to accommodate several client needs and improve the user experience if they were compatible with diverse devices & protocols.

Key Companies Profiled in Report:

Bosch Security and Safety Systems

Panasonic Corporation

Thales

Honeywell Commercial Security

Axis Communications AB

Genetec Inc.

Identiv, Inc.

Suprema, Inc.

NEC Corporation

ASSA ABLOY

AMAG Technology, Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Sensory, Inc.

Market Segments Covered:

By Technology:

Biometrics Fingerprint Recognition Face Recognition IRIS Recognition Voice Recognition Others

Smart Card Contact Card Proximity Card

Electronics Locks and Doors

Magnetic Stripe

By Component:

Hardware Readers Serial Access Controllers IP Access Controllers Integrated Solutions

Software

Services Support & Maintenance Installation & Integration



By Application:

Residential & Commercial

Government & Public Sector

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Manufacturing

Hospitality

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

