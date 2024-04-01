Global Prescription Delivery Service Industry is expected to reach US$ 287.9 Million by 2034, With a 5.7% CAGR | FMI Study

The Global Prescription Delivery Service Industry is experiencing a surge in popularity, fueled by consumer demand for convenience. A recent market analysis projects the market to reach US$ 287.9 million by 2034, reflecting a steady climb from its current valuation of US$ 165.4 million in 2024. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

Amid modern advancements in prescription delivery systems, the industry has ushered in a new era of healthcare. This evolution brings forth a range of benefits, including 24/7 customer support, precise dosage control, improved medication adherence, and valuable feedback for healthcare professionals.

A pivotal component of an efficient healthcare infrastructure is a timely drug supply. With the manufacturing of prescription pharmaceuticals on the rise, driven by the escalating incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, manufacturers are compelled to develop efficient distribution systems.

The landscape of prescription delivery services has been significantly changed by improvements in customer touch points and supply chains, including e-commerce, convenience stores, and retail outlets. Smooth client experiences are being ushered in by innovations like drone-based deliveries and tracker-based medicines.

Global Prescription Delivery Service Industry – Key Takeaways:

The prescription delivery service market is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching nearly US$ 288 million by 2034. Convenience Reigns Supreme: Consumer demand for time-saving solutions is a key driver of market growth.

Consumer demand for time-saving solutions is a key driver of market growth. Shifting Healthcare Landscape: The rise of e-commerce in healthcare and an aging population contribute to the market’s expansion.

“Adoption of self-checkout kiosks and medicine dispensing machines shall enhance the medicine purchasing experience of customers, permitting vendors to experience greater customer loyalty,” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Growth is especially anticipated to be robust across the U.S., China, and India, countries with the highest rates of infections. Collectively accounting for 40% of the global infection rate, these countries have witnessed an unprecedented increase in hoarding prescription medicines by individual households. This shall continue until the latter half of 2021.

Market Witnessing Entry of e-Commerce Players

The Prescription Delivery Service Market is witnessing the entry of e-commerce, pharmacy, and retail chains, albeit at a local or regional level. Technological developments, new product launches, and collaborations characterize some critical expansion strategies of market players.

Some of the key players in the Prescription Delivery Service Market are Walgreens Co., Walmart Stores Inc., CVS Health, Giant Eagle Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, Ali Health and Kroger Co. to name a few.

Besides these established players, several startup companies are also emerging as potential game changers in the industry. These include NetMeds, Kfyao, Capsule, Myra Medicines, NURX, MedAvail, Zipdrug, Insightful, and ScriptDrop to name a few.

Walgreens, a prominent retail pharmaceutical distributor, has a robust presence in the Global Prescription Delivery Services Industry. The company offers refills, auto refills, drug information, and home delivery services.

In 2017, the company acquired Rite Aid for a sum of US$ 5.2 billion, resulting in the merger of two of the United States’ three largest pharmacy chains.

Key Market Segments Covered In Global Prescription Delivery Service Industry Research

By Disease Indication:

Prescription Drugs Diabetes Hypertension Cholesterols disorders

Wellness Supplement

Diagnostics Kits

OTC Drugs

By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacy Stores Retail Pharmacy Drug Stores

Healthcare Institutions

Clinics

Research institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

