Biostimulants Market Projected US$ 9.6 Billion by 2033, Driven by Agricultural Advancements and Innovative Product Formulations

Biostimulant sales are expected to reach US$ 9.6 billion by 2033 from a projected US$ 3.4 billion in 2023. Demand for biostimulants is anticipated to rise over the estimated period at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Due to their numerous potential applications and promising futures, biostimulants are employed in horticulture and agriculture. Growing demand for eco-friendly agricultural solutions in developing nations like China and India opens up a new market opportunity for biostimulant producers.

Since food security and public health are closely related, all parties participating in the agri-food sector have sought to enhance sustainable food production. The largest phytopharmaceutical companies in Asia Pacific and Europe have intensified their production and research activities for natural products.

The lack of restrictions related to the product’s commercialization may impede the market’s development and expansion during the projection period. Growth is constrained by a lack of confidence in new products, a shortage of information about high-quality products, and a lack of clear regulations.

In the majority of markets, the data requirements for the product are often obtained from those produced from synthetic substances. Similarly, there are still no well-established endpoints for risk evaluations despite the fact that these products have been used in commerce for years.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, the US will dominate the biostimulants market, with a CAGR of 9.6%.

The market for biostimulants increased at a 10.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2022, citing FMI’s study.

The expansion in China is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 13.3% by 2033. China’s market is likely to generate a share of US$ 1.1 billion by 2033.

Japan’s market share for biostimulants is 10.8% by 2033, with a value of US$ 490 million.

Between 2023 and 2033, the biostimulants market is likely to increase in South Korea at 11.6% CAGR, respectively.

The expansion in the UK is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 9.9% by 2033. The UK’s market is expected to generate a share of US$ 476.2 million by 2033.

Based on active ingredients, the acid-based segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 10.6% by 2033.

The adoption trends of biostimulants are predicted to change due to the rising demand for organic farming. As a result, the market is anticipated to increase positively by 1.09x between 2022 and 2023.

Key Strategies in the Industry

The main factor of the market’s fragmentation is the growth of local players and regional marketplaces in various regions of the world. The two regions with the biggest market activity are North America and Europe.

Key Players in the Biostimulants Market

BASF SE

Isagro S.p.A.

Novozyme A/S

UPL Corporation Limited

FMC Corporation

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Agrinos AS

BioAtlantis Ltd.

Biostadt India Ltd.

Koppert B.V.

Italpollina Spa

For the purpose of expanding their businesses, these significant firms invest in new products, product improvement, expansions, and acquisitions.

Recent Developments

A new line of biostimulant solutions based on GoActiv Technology was launched by UPL Australia in June 2021. These products are intended to target particular crop physiological “pain points” or abiotic stresses in fruit and vegetable, vine, and tree crops.

Isagro Group acquired Phoenix Del in 2020 in order to increase the variety of copper-based fungicides and biostimulants it offers. The goal of this acquisition was to advance technology and transform the products in its “BioSolutions” section.

Key Segments

By Active Ingredient:

Acid-Based

Extract-Based

Others (including Microbial Amendment, Trace Minerals, etc.)

By Crop Type:

Row Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Turfs & Ornamentals

Other Crop Types

By Application:

Foliar

Soil

Seed

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

