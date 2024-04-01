Low Density Polyethylene Industry Projections Surge to US$ 58,782.2 Million by 2029, Fueled by Diverse Applications and Automotive Industry Shifts

The market for low density polyethylene is expanding due to increased demand in end-use industries like edible and frozen food, liquid packaging, agriculture, electrical cables, and others. Among other things, LDPE is used in upholstery, electrical parts, and liquid reservoirs. In addition to varied applications of LDPE, the implementation of strict government regulations aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, compel the automotive industry to shift to lightweight plastics for a variety of uses. Thus the automotive industry is also expected to contribute to low density polyethylene market growth.

Low density polyethylene industry takes the frontline projected to surge from US$ 43,190.5 million in 2022 to US$ 58,782.2 million by 2029, with a steady 4.5% cagr amidst growing demand across diverse applications”

Rising global LDPE market demand is driving the adoption of advanced low density polyethylene manufacturing techniques. These techniques are expected to improve grade quality, lower production costs, and reduce environmental impact, causing manufacturers around the world to optimize their manufacturing processes. This has resulted in the introduction of new LDPE grades to the market. All these factors are expected to promote market growth and expansion of low density polyethylene.

Other factors driving the low density polyethylene market are the closure of LDPE plants in Europe, capacity expansions in the US, lower cost of feedstock, and developments in tubular reactor technology.

“Rising application of LDPE in films & sheets and coatings, as well as various other end-use industries, will likely supplement the market growth over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Advancements in LDPE manufacturing techniques are expected to drive the market demand over the forecast period.

The US is expected to present lucrative market opportunities through 2029.

Low density polyethylene autoclave segment is anticipated to grow at a value of 2.7% CAGR, over the forecast period.

China low density polyethylene market is predicted to reach US$ 12,830.9 Mn by 2029.

By application, films & sheets segment is expected to account for 68% of overall market sales during 2022-2029.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the manufacturers of low density polyethylene profiled in the full version of the report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

GE Analytical Instruments

ExxonMobil Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

BASF-YPC Company Limited

Qatar Petrochemical Company Q.S.C

LG Chem Ltd

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Braskem S.A.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Key players in the global low density polyethylene market are focusing on penetrating new markets in emerging economies. These organizations are improving their manufacturing capacities, increasing their R&D investments, and employing tactics like mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive advantage.

More Insights into the Low-Density Polyethylene Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global low density polyethylene market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2029. To understand the global market potential, growth, and capacity, the market is segmented based on technology (autoclave, tubular), application (films & sheets, extrusion & coatings, injection molding, others), and region.

Key Segmentation

By Technology:

Autoclave

Tubular

By Application:

Films & Sheets

Extrusion Coatings

Injection Moulding

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

