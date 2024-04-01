Asian Sea Bass Market Projected to Reach US$ 1,492 million: Growth Trends and Market Analysis

The market for Asian sea bass market is expected to expand at a rate of 5% per year, from US$ 960 million in 2023 to US$ 1,492 million in 2033. Because of their rapid reproduction and robustness, the supply has increased, allowing producers to expand output.

Meals that are low in calories and high in protein are becoming more and more popular worldwide. About 125 calories and 25 grammes of protein are found in a serving of sea bass. While omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins B-12 and B-6 are among the essential nutrients found in sea bass, the fish is also high in protein. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce HDL cholesterol, protect against cancer, and maintain a healthy heart.

Several innovative projects in production and aquaculture have been unveiled on the innovation front. The aquaculture industry is seeing advancements in output generation, including the automation of production processes and the incorporation of artificial intelligence. This now includes the raising of sea bass.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

From 2018 to 2022, the Asian sea bass market expanded at a 2% CAGR

By source, farmed Asian sea bass was the most widely consumed, comprising 61.5% of all sales in 2022

More than 37% of Asia sea bass was consumed in the form of fillets in 2022

By distribution channel, 2/3 rd of all Asian sea bass sales occurred through retail channels

of all Asian sea bass sales occurred through retail channels Australia remains the largest consumer of Asian sea bass, accumulating a share of 10.5%

The United Kingdom is expected to be the fastest-growing market, registering a CAGR of 4.1%

India to be the fastest growing market for Asian sea bass, expected to register a 5.4% CAGR

“Asian sea bass are robust creatures, capable of thriving in the most hostile environments and spawning effortlessly. Market players are capitalizing on this opportunity to ramp up their production capacities, leading to immense growth opportunities,” says an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players profiled in the Asian sea bass market include Amacore Seafood B.V., Viet Asia Foods (VAFCO), MainStream Aquaculture, Shwe Yamone Manufacturing Co. Ltd., A.O. Kingdom International Co. Ltd., Nghi Son Aquatic Product Exim Co. Ltd, Oceanpick, Barramundi Asia, Allegro Aqua, Mattes Seafood and Ocean Treasure. Specific developments with regard to Asian sea bass are as follows:

In March 2019, Oceanpick Ltd. was awarded the Best Aquaculture Practice (BAP) certification. The receipt of this award led to Sri Lanka becoming a pioneer in aquaculture practices across South Asia. The certification also reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainable farming practices, especially with regard to barramundi production

In May 2022, MainStream Aquaculture received a US$ 30 million grant from the Australian government. This grant was disbursed to further the Latrobe Valley Aquaculture project, which is aimed at enhancing Asian sea bass production capacity. In collaboration with Opal, the company has proposed to develop the world’s largest indoor bio-secure aquaculture facility for growing and processing sustainable Australian barramundi

Barramundi Asia, or Barramundi Group Ltd., forged a strategic partnership with Wild Ocean Australia Pty. Ltd. in December 2022. This partnership secured Barramundi Group’s continued involvement in the development of its Kimberley Ocean Barramundi Project; allowing for significant expansion in the region across 13 seawater sites that will ultimately allow the sustainable production of up to 30,000 tons annually.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the Asian sea bass market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the Asian sea bass market, the report is segmented on the basis of source (farmed and wild), form (whole, headed and gutted, fillet and frozen), and sales channel (direct sales-B2B, food service and retail sales) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled in the Asian Sea Bass Industry Survey

By Source:

Farmed Freshwater Brakishwater

Wild

By Form:

Whole

Headed and Gutted

Fillet

Frozen

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales-B2B

Food Service

Retail Sales Modern Trade Convenience Store Specialty Food Stores Wholesale Store Discount Stores Online Retail Other Retail Stores



