Global Nano Dentistry Market Expected to Reach US$ 1.98 Billion by 2033, Reports Show Strong Growth Amidst Post-Pandemic Recovery

The global nano dentistry market is witnessing significant growth, as revealed by recent market analyses. According to the latest data, the market demand reached US$ 838.54 Million in 2022, and it surged to US$ 906.66 Million in 2023. Projections indicate that the market is poised to achieve a remarkable valuation of US$ 1.98 Billion by the end of the forecast period in 2033, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.12%.

This growth trajectory can be attributed to several key factors driving the market. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases worldwide, coupled with rising awareness of oral hygiene, has led to a surge in demand for nano dentistry products. Moreover, the adoption of advanced dental technologies has further propelled market expansion.

Nano dentistry is the future of the dental industry in which every procedure will be performed using advanced equipment and devices based on nanotechnology. Also, it can simplify teeth replacement within a single procedure with correction and precision, combining nanomedicine and biotechnology. It has become possible to develop materials that are durable with the help of nanotechnology. These products are made for numerous dental procedures and will have more hardness, elasticity, and strength than traditional dental materials. The technological advancement in the manufacture of nanoparticles for implant surface coating and nano formatting leads to better osseointegration and enhanced functions of implants.

Key Takeaways:

North America dominated the Nano Dentistry Industry with a revenue share of 38.4% in 2022.

Asia pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market with an impressive CAGR of 8.4%

By material type, the nano ceramics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.1%.

Tooth restoration segment dominated the market in 2022 and will sustain its dominance with a segmental CAGR of 8%.

By end-use, the Dental clinic segment held a revenue share of 51.7% in 2022.

“The market’s expansion may be linked to a paradigm shift toward workflows and process automation across a wide range of businesses and industrial verticals. Enterprises all over the world are eager to embrace effective and smooth business processes that can be executed regardless of location, which is propelling this industry ahead.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major company profiles included in the global Nano Dentistry Industry report are:

DENTSPLY Sirona

Institut Straumann

Zimmer Biomet

Ivoclar Vivadent

aap Implantate AG

Heraeus Kulzer

BioHorizons IPH

3M

Danaher Corporation

Biotronik

In February 2021, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. announced its plan to spin off its Spine and Dental operations to become a new, independent, publicly listed company (“NewCo”). The anticipated deal would sharpen both Zimmer Biomet and NewCo’s emphasis on meeting the demands of patients and consumers, resulting in quicker growth and more value for all stakeholders.

In November 2020, Doceram Medical Ceramics and Nobel Biocare announced an extended partnership in developing high-end restorative products. To provide more high-quality, beneficial solutions with convenience and flexibility for clients, both companies are merging their expertise.

In February 2022, Exocad, Align Technology Inc company announced its participation in the 2022 Dental South China (DSC) trade show in Guangzhou, China. Exocad showcased its software release DentalCAD3.0 Galway, plus other open software solutions.

In November 2021, Keystone Dental Inc. announced that it completed the acquisition of Osteon Medical, a Melbourne, Australia-based technology company providing digital solutions for clinicians and dental laboratories leveraging proprietary software and unique hardware developments, significantly improving digital dentistry market grip.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Nano Dentistry Industry, presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

Key Segments Profiled in the Nano Dentistry Industry Survey:

Nano Dentistry Industry by Material Type:

Nano Ceramics

Nano Robots

Nano Fillers

Others

Nano Dentistry Industry by Application:

Preventive Dentistry

Tooth Restoration

Dental Implants

Others

Nano Dentistry Industry by End-Use:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Nano Dentistry Industry by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

