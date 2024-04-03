Corporate Treasury Management Software Procurement Pricing and Cost Analysis

Corporate Treasury Management Software Category Overview

The corporate treasury management software category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. In 2022, the category size was estimated to be valued at USD 1.25 billion. The category is derived from the increasing complexity of financial operations, regulatory compliance requirements, and cost savings. Effective risk management is crucial for businesses to mitigate potential financial threats such as market volatility, credit risk, etc. Treasury management software provides real-time monitoring and analysis that enables prompt response and improvement of the overall framework, hence accelerating its demand in the market. Integration with other financial systems such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, and banking and trading platforms also contribute to the category growth. In September 2022, Oracle introduced a B2B Commerce that intended to reduce transaction complexity by integrating JP Morgan finance and FedEx logistics into the Oracle Cloud ERP platform.

As digital transformation continues to gain momentum, technology has become a high priority. Cloud Computing/SaaS offers instant full-time access to data, whereas, AI (Artificial Intelligence) and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) enabled the analysis of immense capacities of information and completion of repetitive tasks resulting in the creation of transaction transparency, elimination of excessive paperwork, and facilitation of work. Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) are becoming a new buzzword in the market. Kyriba OPEN API platform is the most advanced ERP connector that offers multiple bi-directional workflows and unifies enterprise-wide data from ERP. In September 2022, DBS, a multinational banking and financial services corporation, partnered with FinLync, a global fintech company, to develop DBS-RAPID. An API-driven solution that delivers digitalization, speed, and interconnectivity.

Order your copy of the Corporate Treasury Management Software Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research, to get more details regarding day one, quick wins, portfolio analysis, key negotiation strategies of key suppliers, and low-cost/best-cost sourcing analysis

The category is highly fragmented with a mix of large and small players. By offering best-in-class solutions, the suppliers enable businesses to purchase only the parts of the software they actually need. The demand for scalability and flexibility has given rise to a diverse range of software providers, each catering to different requirements and customization. New entrants and startups delivering specialized solutions further diversify the market. The industry-specific approach and strong regional presence contribute to category fragmentation. One of the biggest and most advanced markets for this category is North America. This region is home to a number of major businesses and financial institutions, and because of the complexity of their financial operations, they require dependable TMS solutions to effectively manage their cash, liquidity, and risk.

The cost of the category depends on software functionalities, deployment model (on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid), the scale of implementation, customization, etc. Software updates, employee training, licensing or subscription, and additional services or support also add up to the cost. Software prices vary depending on the industry and services offered by the supplier. A customized treasury system can be built for anywhere between USD400K and USD1M on average. Trovata, a data-driven fintech platform has starting price of USD 2400. Bank Rec, a bank reconciliation software starts at USD 199.95. CashAnalytics, a cash flow management platform offers prices starting from USD 6000.

For sourcing of this category, identification of requirements is key followed by researching available options, evaluating software features, considering scalability and integration etc. Request for demos and trails, evaluate pricing and return on investment that the software can deliver. Ensure well-rounded assessment by including treasury professionals, IT personnel, and finance executives. Depending upon the services required, different softwares are available such as Centage can be used for cash forecasting, Kyriba for investment management, Fides Treasury Services for cross-border payments, etc.

Corporate Treasury Management Software Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Corporate Treasury Management Software Category Growth Rate: CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030

CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030 Pricing growth Outlook: 5 – 6 % (Annually)

5 – 6 % (Annually) Pricing Models: Service-based pricing model, subscription-based pricing model

Service-based pricing model, subscription-based pricing model Supplier Selection Scope : Cost and pricing, Scalability, integration capabilities, security, and compliance

: Cost and pricing, Scalability, integration capabilities, security, and compliance Supplier selection criteria: Functionality and features, Supplier experience, service support, risk management, technical specifications, operational capabilities, regulatory standards and mandates, category innovations, and others.

Functionality and features, Supplier experience, service support, risk management, technical specifications, operational capabilities, regulatory standards and mandates, category innovations, and others. Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

Key Companies:

Kyriba

Treasury Intelligence Solutions

SAP Treasury and Risk Management

Oracle Cash and Treasury Management

Finastra Fusion Treasury

ACI Universal Online Banker

Trovata

FIS Treasury

Wallstreet Suite

IT2

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain, which helps in efficient procurement decisions.

Our services include (not limited to):