Lucintel Forecasts the Global Reduced Salt Packaged Food Market to Reach $166.5 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global reduced salt packaged food market looks promising with opportunities in the super market, retail store, and online retail markets. The global reduced salt packaged food market is expected to reach an estimated $166.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are enhancing product accessibility via retail networks, customers’ growing awareness of health issues, as well as, increasing rates of chronic illnesses, such as kidney disease, cardiovascular disease (CVDs), hypertension, and others.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in reduced salt packaged food market to 2030 by type (instant food, nut, biscuit & chips, and others), application (super market, retail stores, online retail, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, instant food, nut, and biscuit & chips are the major segments of reduced salt packaged food market by type. Lucintel forecasts that instant food is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, super market is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on reduced salt packaged food market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increase of health issues among the region’s target population, growing levels of disposable income and a growing emphasis on health in the region.

General Mills, Tyson Foods, Conagra Foods, Kraft Heinz, JBS, Maple Leaf Foods, Kellogg’S, Nestle, Hormel Foods, and Smithfield Foods are the major suppliers in the reduced salt packaged food market.

