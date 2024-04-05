FMI Analysis Predicts Global Electric Motor Market Projected to Exceed US$ 252.6 Billion Valuation by 2033 with a Consistent 6.64% CAGR

The electric motor market is poised for striking expansion, with an average Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.64% projected from 2023 to 2033. By the year 2033, this dynamic sector is anticipated to achieve a noteworthy valuation of around US$ 252.6 billion.

What distinguishes this market is its transformative trajectory. In 2023, the global electric motor market is estimated to reach US$ 132.8 billion, showcasing substantial progress from its 2022 value of US$ 131.4 billion. This surge can be attributed to various factors, with a primary catalyst being the substantial increase in government incentives aimed at fostering the widespread adoption of environmentally sustainable vehicles.

High efficiency and the rise in demand for machine control in the automotive sector, have led to the expansion in the electric motor market. Energy-efficient motors have led to the development as it achieves maximum motor output.

The global electric motors market growth has been raised due to the adoption of efficient motors for appliances. Electric motors are considered to be in high demand for HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) applications due to their low noise and torque.

Key Takeaways:

Sales of global electric motors market expanded at a CAGR of 5.43% from 2018 to 2022.

The North American market for global electric motor market is likely to have a market share of 28.6%.

The Unites States market for global electric motor market is likely to expand at a share of 17.8%.

AC motors are expected to generate maximum demand for the global electric motor market.

Electric motor market is growing at a CAGR of 3.6%.

1HP Power Output is Said to Hold a Dominant Share.

<1HP is the leading category and it is expected to account for 26% of the value share of the electric motor market.

Industrial sector is Said to Hold a Lucrative Portion of the Market.

“The electric motor market is witnessing significant growth driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy initiatives. The study reveals a promising trajectory for the market, with advancements in motor technology and a growing emphasis on energy efficiency playing pivotal roles in shaping its future. The research findings suggest that the electric motor market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years.” – says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players in the global market are-

Competition Deep Dive

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi, Ltd.

Nidec Corporation

WEG S.A.

Siemens AG

ABB Group

Regal Beloit Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Johnson Electric

Hyosung Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

East West Manufacturing, LLC

Hyundai Electric Co. Ltd.

Some of the important developments of the key players in the market are:

In January 2023, Hitachi, Ltd. announced that it had been bolstering the global development of its line-building business leveraging industrial robots (“the robotic SI*1 business”) and will merge Hitachi Automation, Ltd. (“Hitachi Automation”) and Kyoto Robotics Corporation (“Kyoto Robotics”), Hitachi Group companies in Hitachi’s Industrial Digital Business Unit, on April 1, 2023, to strengthen the robotic SI business in Japan and ASEAN countries.

In March 2023, ABB Group, focused on electrification and robotics, wants to invest $40 million through a new 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in west Albuquerque as the facility will be used to increase ABB’s production of cable products and will include robotics and digital automation technology, according to a Thursday news release from the company.

Key Segments Covered:

Power Output:

<1 HP

1-5 HP

5 – 10 HP

10 -20 HP

20 – 50 HP

50 – 100 HP

100 – 300 HP

300 – 500 HP

Above 500 HP

Product Type:

AC Motor Induction Motor Synchronous Motor

DC Motor Brushed DC Brushless DC



Application:

Pumps

Fans

Drives

Compressor

General Machinery

Centrifugal Machinery

Grinders

Extruders

Robotics

Others

End Use:

Industrial Oil & Gas Power Generation Mining Food & Beverages Pulp & Paper Chemicals Air Separation Plant Other Manufacturing

Residential

HVAC & Refrigeration

Medical

Municipal Water Treatment

Transportation Automotive Aviation Electric Vehicles Railways Boats

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

