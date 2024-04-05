Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market to Reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2030 with 19.2% CAGR

The Non-thermal Pasteurization Market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2030. This growth represents a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The Non-thermal Pasteurization Market is revolutionizing food processing by offering innovative methods to ensure food safety and extend shelf life without compromising nutritional quality. This blog investigates its significance, current trends, and impact on the food industry’s future.

Major vendors in the global Non-thermal Pasteurization Market:

Market Trends and Drivers:

Growing Consumer Demand for Fresh and Minimally Processed Foods: Consumer preferences for natural, minimally processed foods with extended shelf life drive demand for non-thermal pasteurization techniques that maintain the fresh-like qualities of foods without the need for additives or preservatives.

Regulatory Focus on Food Safety and Quality: Stringent regulations and food safety standards mandate the use of effective pasteurization methods to ensure microbial safety and quality assurance in food products, prompting manufacturers to adopt non-thermal processing technologies.

Technological Advancements and Innovation: Ongoing advancements in non-thermal pasteurization technologies, including improved equipment design, process optimization, and packaging innovations, enhance efficiency, throughput, and cost-effectiveness, driving adoption across the food industry.

Expansion of Applications Across Food Categories: Non-thermal pasteurization techniques find applications in a wide range of food categories, including dairy products, juices, beverages, meat, seafood, fruits, and vegetables, addressing diverse food safety and quality challenges across the supply chain.

Segmentations Analysis of Non-thermal Pasteurization Market:-

By Form: Solid Liquid

By Technique: High-Pressure Processing Pulse Electric Field Microwave Volumetric Heating Ultrasonic Irradiation Others

By Application: Food Beverages Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics

Recent Developments

In October 2020, Emerson acquired Open Systems International, Inc. for $1.6 billion in an all cash transaction. Emerson’s current $1 billion independent software and engineering delivery services portfolio will be bolstered by this acquisition. As OSI Inc.’s advanced modular technology is combined with Emerson’s Ovation control system, utility customers will be able to maximize energy efficiency from generation to consumer distribution, allowing the industry to achieve its target of renewables integration and grid stability.

Core Features and Applications: Non-thermal pasteurization solutions offer various features and applications, including:

High-Pressure Processing (HPP): HPP technology applies high hydrostatic pressure to food products, effectively inactivating pathogens, enzymes, and spoilage organisms while preserving sensory attributes and nutritional quality.

Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Processing: PEF technology applies short pulses of electrical energy to food products, disrupting cell membranes and microbial structures to achieve microbial inactivation without heat, preserving color, flavor, and texture.

Ultraviolet (UV) Irradiation: UV irradiation technology utilizes ultraviolet light to destroy microorganisms’ DNA and RNA, preventing their replication and growth in food products, enhancing shelf life and safety.

Cold Plasma Treatment: Cold plasma technology generates reactive oxygen and nitrogen species to inactivate pathogens and spoilage microorganisms on the surface of food products, reducing the risk of contamination and extending shelf life.

Conclusion:

The Non-thermal Pasteurization Market is poised for significant growth as food manufacturers seek innovative solutions to meet consumer demands for safe, fresh, and minimally processed foods. By leveraging non-thermal pasteurization technologies, food producers can enhance food safety, quality, and shelf life while meeting regulatory requirements and consumer expectations. As technological advancements continue to drive innovation in non-thermal processing methods, the market will continue to expand, offering new opportunities for food manufacturers to differentiate their products, reduce waste, and meet evolving consumer preferences in the dynamic food industry landscape.