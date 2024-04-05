Epoxy Resin Market Projected to Exceed US$ 24 billion by 2034: A Growing Demand in Electronics and Electrical Industries

The epoxy resin market is anticipated to surpass US$ 13.8 billion in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 24 billion by 2034. The epoxy resin market size is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Epoxy resins are widely used in the electronics and electrical industries, such as shielding delicate electronic components from moisture, dust, and mechanical harm. The demand for dependable, high-performance materials like epoxy resins rises as technology develops and gadgets get more complicated. The market is anticipated to increase as electronics become increasingly integrated into everyday life, from smartphones to smart home appliances, and as sectors like renewable energy and telecoms grow.

Waterborne epoxy resins’ environmental benefits over solvent-based counterparts drive their growing popularity. Waterborne formulations have fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and dangerous air pollutants than solvent-based resins. Waterborne epoxy resins are likely to be in high demand across various sectors, including paints, adhesives, and composites, as environmental restrictions tighten and customers seek more environmentally friendly goods.

Epoxy resins are widely demanded by the healthcare industry, especially in dental products and medical equipment. Epoxy resins are biocompatible and multipurpose materials that are used to make dental composites, adhesives, and coatings for medical equipment. The capacity of epoxy resin to produce accurate and long-lasting dental components helps the dental business and advances dental treatment. Epoxy resins are used in medical devices to ensure the effectiveness and safety of different equipment, assisting in providing high-quality healthcare services.

“Success in the growing epoxy resin market depends on being flexible enough to adjust to technological changes and keeping sustainability in mind. Meeting the varied demands of the sector requires customization, and maintaining competitiveness requires both innovation and regulatory compliance. Being adaptable is essential for surviving in this fast-paced industry.” Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Epoxy Resin Market Report

The global epoxy resin market size expanded at a 7.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2023.

The DGBEA segment is anticipated to rise at a 5.6% CAGR through 2034.

The solvent cut epoxy segment is predicted to develop at a 5.3% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 5.9% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in China is anticipated to develop at a 6.1% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in the United Kingdom is estimated to surge at a 7.2% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in South Korea is expected to increase at a 7.0% CAGR through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The epoxy resin market is typified by a competitive environment that includes both local firms like Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd. and worldwide giants like Hexion Inc. and Huntsman Corporation. Ongoing innovation, strategic partnerships, and sustainability efforts drive competitiveness. Startups introduce disruptive innovations, while market dynamics are reshaped through mergers and acquisitions. A wider trend towards eco-friendly formulations and materials is reflected in the growing importance of sustainability practices for market positioning.

Key Players in the Epoxy Resin Market

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Olin Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Dow Inc.

Sika AG

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

3M Company

DIC Corporation

Atul Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Kemper System America, Inc.

Reichhold LLC (Polynt Group)

Recent Developments

In November 2023, Induron Protective Coatings introduced Novasafe, their latest product. Novasafe is a furfuryl-modified, thick film, ceramic-filled novolac epoxy that can endure the most severe conditions in treatment facilities.

In October 2023, Matsumoto Fine Chemical (Ichikawa, Japan) introduced X-1366R, a one-part thermosetting epoxy resin designed for composite infusion operations. It does not require pre-mixing and may quickly enter fibers due to its low viscosity at room temperature.

Epoxy Resin Market Segmentation

By Type:

DGBEA

Novolac

DGBEF

Aliphatic

Glycidylamine

Others

By Technology:

Solvent Cut Epoxy

Liquid Epoxy

Waterborne Epoxy

Others

By Application:

Composites

Paints & Coatings

Grouts & Mortars

Adhesives

Electronic Encapsulation

Others

By End-use:

Aerospace

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

