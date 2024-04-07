Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market is expected to witness substantial growth, aiming for a US$ 12.7 Billion by 2033

According to Future Market Insights’ most recent estimate of the global hospital-acquired infection control market demand, sales of this product will reach US$ 6.5 billion globally in 2023. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 12.7 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 7% between 2023 and 2033. Hospitals and Intensive Care Units are anticipated to account for a CAGR of 7.6% of the market’s revenue.

The frequent occurrence of hospital-acquired infections, the growing proportion of surgical procedures, the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and the growing awareness of environmental and personal hygiene are the key factors driving the growth of the Hospital-acquired infection control market. The growing use of e-beam sterilization and the reintroduction of ethylene oxide sterilization are further expected to swell the demand for hospital-acquired infection control.

The percentage of surgeries performed worldwide has increased significantly over the years. Every year, approximately 235 million complex surgical procedures are performed worldwide, according to the WHO. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases, an increase in the geriatric population, and an increase in the incidence of spinal injuries and sports-related injuries.

With the growth in the number of surgical procedures conducted, the demand for various surgical equipment and medical devices is also surging. The proven benefits of sterilized product lines and growing awareness about their effectiveness in healthcare settings are expected to drive demand for hospital-acquired infection services.

Due to rising demand for Hospital-acquired Infection Control methods in developing nations, particularly Japan, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to account for a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The regional market is growing due to the extensive usage of Hospital-acquired infection controls and increased awareness of general health and fitness among the working-class population.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players in the market include Steris Plc, Sotera Health Company, Getinge AB, Advanced Sterilization Products, Ecolab Inc., 3M Company, Matachana Group, MMM Group, Belimed AG, and Reckitt Benckiser.

Some of the recent developments of key Hospital-acquired Infection Control providers are as follows:

In 2021, STERIS purchased Cantel, a global provider of infection control products and services, through a U.S. subsidiary to broaden its vast array of sterilization services.

In 2021, Sterigenics S.A.S., a Sotera Health Company subsidiary, increased its European sterilizing capacity by expanding its ethylene oxide factory in Rantigny, France. Getinge introduced the Getinge Solsus 66 steam sterilizer for hospitals as well as surgical instruments in 2020, which has a higher capacity and operational reliability than other sterilizers.

In 2020, Sotera Health Company acquired Iotron, a prominent North American outsourced provider of E-beam sterilization services. The acquisition was intended to help the company expand its electron beam footprint and boost sales of the Sterigenics division.

Market Segments Covered in Hospital-acquired Infection Control Industry Analysis:

By Component:

Equipment Sterilization Equipment Disinfection Equipment

Consumables Disinfectants Sterilization Consumables Others (Waste Disposal, PPE)

Services

By End-user:

Hospitals and Intensive Care Units

Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centers

Other End-users

