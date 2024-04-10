Exoskeleton Market set to Achieve the target of USD 936.2 Million by 2030

The Exoskeleton Market is on the forefront of innovation, revolutionizing mobility, rehabilitation, and industrial applications through wearable robotic devices. These exoskeletons, inspired by science fiction, provide augmented strength, endurance, and mobility to users, enhancing human capabilities in various domains. In this blog, we delve into the significance, trends, and transformative potential of the Exoskeleton Market, shedding light on its role in shaping the future of human-machine interaction and mobility.

Major vendors in the global Exoskeleton Market

CYBERDYNE INC.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Ottobock

Ekso Bionics

DIH Medical

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation

Others

Key Trends and Innovations:

Medical Rehabilitation: Exoskeletons are increasingly used in medical rehabilitation settings to assist individuals with mobility impairments caused by spinal cord injuries, stroke, or neurological disorders. These medical exoskeletons provide support and assistance during gait training and activities of daily living, enabling users to regain mobility, independence, and confidence.

Industrial Applications: Exoskeletons are being adopted in industrial settings to reduce the risk of work-related injuries and improve ergonomics for workers performing physically demanding tasks, such as lifting, carrying, and repetitive motions. Industrial exoskeletons alleviate strain on the musculoskeletal system, prevent fatigue-related accidents, and enhance workplace safety and efficiency.

Military and Defense: Military exoskeletons enhance soldier performance and survivability by providing powered assistance for carrying heavy loads, traversing rugged terrain, and performing strenuous tasks in combat environments. These exoskeletons improve soldier mobility, reduce the risk of musculoskeletal injuries, and enhance operational effectiveness and mission readiness.

Technological Advancements: Advances in materials science, actuation mechanisms, and sensor technologies are driving innovation in exoskeleton design and performance. Lightweight materials, compact actuators, and advanced sensors enable the development of more ergonomic, comfortable, and user-friendly exoskeletons with enhanced mobility, agility, and adaptability.

Segmentations Analysis of Exoskeleton Market: –

By Component: Hardware Sensors Gyroscopes Microphones Accelerometers Tilt Sensors Force/Torque Sensors Position Sensors Others Actuators Electric Pneumatic Hydraulic Piezoelectric Power Sources Control Systems/Controllers Others Software

By Type: Powered Passive

By Body Part: Lower Extremities Upper Extremities Full Body

By Mobility: Stationary Mobile

By Structure: Rigid Exoskeletons Soft Exoskeletons

By Vertical: Healthcare Defence Industrial

By Region North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific



China Japan South Korea India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Nigeria Egypt Israel Turkey Rest of MEA



Recent Developments

In December 2022, Ekso Bionics had revealed its acquisition of the Human Motion and Control business unit from Parker Hannifin Corporation. This strategic move encompasses the acquisition of the Indego lower limb exoskeleton product line and the ongoing development of robotic-assisted orthotic and prosthetic devices. This synergistic acquisition not only broadend Ekso’s range of products throughout the entire care spectrum, extending to home and community usage markets but also enhances the company’s product pipeline. Additionally, it forges valuable strategic connections with essential commercial and research partners, Vanderbilt University included.

In April 2022, Ottobock had unveiled the Ottobock Shoulder, an advanced exoskeleton designed to offer assistance during demanding over-the-shoulder tasks in logistics, production, maintenance, and craftsmanship. This next-generation exoskeleton represents an evolution of the Paexo Shoulder.

Market Potential and Opportunities:

The Exoskeleton Market presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation across healthcare, industrial, and defense sectors. As exoskeleton technology matures and becomes more affordable and accessible, there is growing demand for specialized exoskeleton solutions tailored to specific user needs and applications. Key opportunities include expanding market penetration in emerging regions, diversifying product portfolios, and investing in research and development to enhance performance and functionality.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the Exoskeleton Market is poised to transform human-machine interaction and mobility, offering new possibilities for rehabilitation, productivity, and safety across various domains. As exoskeleton technology continues to evolve, stakeholders must address regulatory, ethical, and usability considerations to ensure widespread adoption and acceptance. With collaboration, innovation, and a focus on user needs, the Exoskeleton Market has the potential to revolutionize the way we work, move, and live in the 21st century and beyond.