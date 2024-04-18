Luxury Travel Safaris to High-end Lodges and Hotels Accommodation Holiday in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2024-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ — Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya Offers Professional Safari Vacations in Kenya to the most popular wildlife national parks and Luxury Accommodations in Nairobi, Masai Mara, Samburu, Amboseli, Tsavo, Lake Nakuru, Nyeri Aberdares, Nanyuki and around Mount Kenya. Cruzeiro Safaris also helps last minute traveler and transit travelers book short day tours and trips in Nairobi.

Are there any destinations in the world which can evoke such powerful imagery as Kenya, one of East Africa’s premier destinations? Indeed, the acacia-dotted savannahs of Kenya re inhabited by classic African animals, from towering elephants and prancing gazelles to prides of lions and stalking leopards. The country also plays host to the annual migration, the largest single movement of heard animals on the planet. However, what makes Kenya truly stand out as a travel destination is the vast palette of landscapes that comprise this visually stunning country. While the flaunted image of the savannah of Maasai Mara perhaps the single key selling point for Kenya’s tourist industry, intrepid travelers can also explore the barren expanses of the Rift valley, the glacial ridges of Mt. Kenya and the beaches of the Swahili coast.

This rich diversity of quintessential African environments present opportunity for hiking, trekking, diving sailing and so much more But to simply focus on Kenya’s wildlife and nature is to ignore the people that make this country so dynamic. Kenya is a thriving multicultural country with a wide cross-section of everything that is classic and contemporary Africa.

Everyday life brings together traditional tribes and urban families, ancient customs and modern sensibilities. And, while much of the East Africa has suffered from bitter feud between divided ethnic groups, Kenya has usually been regarded as an island of stability in a trouble region. Kenya may be a somewhat more intimidating destination that it once was, but remains one of the undisputed highlights of Africa. Check your inhibition, ignore the hype, bring your sense of adventure and get ready for some truly inspiring and life-changing travel.

Planning a trip to Kenya is a pleasure in itself: the country is so versatile that it’s virtually a blank canvas, catering equally for the thrill-seekers and sun-seekers, budget backpackers and high-end rollers, those who like it tough and those who just want to get going. Whatever you do here, you’ll discover that it’s very straightforward to sort yourself out of the ground and advance plans are very necessary.

When to go to Kenya: The main tourist season is January, February and March, when the weather is hottest and driest. At this time, the animals in the wildlife parks tend to congregate more around the watercourses, making them easy to spot. However, the parks can get crowded and rates for accommodation soar –also make sure you avoid Christmas and Easter unless you want to pay much higher prices. From June to October, the annual wildebeest migration takes place, with thousands of animals streaming into the Maasai Mara National reserve from Serengeti. During the long rains (the low season April to May) things are much quieter.

Transit Travelers and Travelers with a stopover in Nairobi are also not left behind Book a half or full day tour in Nairobi and visit many places. This trip comes with Free airport transfers from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport or Wilson Airport.

Itineraries and Classic Routes

Classic routes put you face to face with the continent’s most charismatic creatures. Safari njema – have a good trip!

Departing from Nairobi, Kenyas capital city one can enjoy the Nairobi city tours at any point where low or high season. Our first port of call is Maasai Mara National Reserve. Between July and October, the Maasai Mara plays host to the annual wildebeest migration, which offers a definitive slice of safari Africa. Even if you can’t time your visit to coincide with this epic event, the Mara is still worth visiting as the famous national park in Kenya. The northern trails leads to Samburu National Reserve, a dusty, red, desert habitat that shelters’ species of animals not found elsewhere in Kenya. The safari trail continues down to Amboseli National Park, which is regarded as one of the best places in Africa to get up close and personal with the heads of grazing elephants.

In search of the big five

The ultimate goal of any safari-gore is to spot the Big Five, namely lion, leopard, rhino, buffalo and elephant. While you’re going to have to put in a lot of hours to spot them all-particularly the elusive leopard – this itinerary will have you ticking them off the list in no time. Start your search at Lake Nakuru National park, an alkaline lake in the Rift Valley, which is home to many thousands of pink flamingos and pelicans. This vitally important national park also protects the country’s largest population of endangered black rhinos, as well as large herds of buffalo. From lake Nakuru, your next stop is the obligatory Maasai Mara National Reserve which is veritable lion country, With a little luck you can spot leopards lounging in trees, and cheetahs prowling around the savannahs, from Maasai Mara head south to Naivasha and visit the Hells gate National park swim in the hot water sulfuric swimming pool belonging to the geothermal energy plant. Then head south to the Amboseli national park for a wildlife drive through Kilimanjaro court. Against a back drop of Africa’s tallest peak, you will see dozens of elephants. From Amboseli it’s straight forward drive to the Tsavo West National Park and Tsavo East National Park. Kenya’s largest wildlife parks. As they are relatively undeveloped. Tsavo East and West are where you can truly have a wildlife experience. From here you can head down to the highway to ancient Swahili port of Mombasa where you can either fly straight home or start a whole new journey exploring the Kenyan coast. Indeed, its’ just a short trip south west to the Mwaluganje Elephant Sanctuary a small but important reserve that protects elephants migratory routes, and on to the densely forested Shimba Hills National reserve home to the rare antelope.

Nairobi and around highlights, Transit and Stop over Tours:

Spotting wildlife in the most incongruous of surroundings at the Nairobi National Park, Tangling tongues with the rubber-necked ungulate at Giraffe centre, Broadening your appreciation of all things cultural and environmental at the National Museum, Surveying the Landscape from the grand heights of the Kenyatta Conference centre, Making the most essential foodie pilgrimage to the Carnivore and dancing it off at the Simba salon. Striking out for some proper exercise, walking through the incredibly scenic Ngong Hills, Visit the 2. And half hour away park to the Lake Nakuru national park.

