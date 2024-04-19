Navigating the Sealants Industry: Exploring Distribution Channel Strategies

Sealants Industry Data Book – Construction Sealants, Automotive Sealants and Other Sealants Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Construction Sealants Market Report Highlights

The global Construction Sealants Market size was estimated at 1,011.1 kilotons in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The global construction industry is increasingly relying on sealants for a wide range of applications as they play a crucial role in sealing joints, gaps, and connections in various building components, ensuring their longevity and structural integrity.

Moreover, the demand for construction sealants is fueled by the need for flexible and durable solutions.

Buildings are not static; they undergo movements due to factors like temperature changes and settling.

Sealants with high flexibility can accommodate these movements without compromising their sealing properties.

Durable sealants are resistant to degradation caused by UV exposure and other environmental factors, ensuring long-lasting performance.

The residential application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 49.8% in 2022. Sealants play a crucial role in residential construction activities, providing a protective barrier against moisture, air leakage, and other potential sources of damage.

In addition, sealants are also widely used in waterproofing residential structures. Areas that are prone to water intrusion, such as bathrooms, kitchens, and basements, require effective moisture barriers to prevent damage caused by leaks and humidity.

Automotive Sealants Market Report Highlights

The global Automotive Sealants Market size was estimated at 417.5 kilotons in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Sealants play a crucial role in the automotive industry, providing a wide range of applications that contribute to the performance, durability, and safety of vehicles.

These versatile substances are used in various areas of automotive manufacturing and maintenance, ensuring the integrity of the vehicle’s structure and components.

From sealing gaps and joints to preventing leaks and corrosion, sealants offer an effective solution for enhancing the quality and reliability of automobiles.

Sealants are also used to prevent leaks in critical areas of the vehicle, such as the engine, transmission, and cooling system. These sealants are specially formulated to withstand high temperatures, pressures, and chemical exposure.

Passenger cars application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 59.6% in 2022. One of the primary applications of sealants in passenger cars is in the sealing of gaps and joints.

Competitive Landscape

The sealants market is a highly competitive and dynamic industry that offers a wide range of sealant solutions for various applications. To gain a competitive advantage in this industry, companies must remain attuned to industry trends, customer needs, and technological advancements.

Key players operating in the Sealants industry are:

3M

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

Soudal Holding N.V.

