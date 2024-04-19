Global Bedless Hospitals Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach US$ 1,829.51 Million at a 6.8% CAGR by 2033

The global bedless hospitals market is anticipated to grow from its estimated US$ 947.66 million in 2023 to US$ 1,829.51 million in 2033. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% is anticipated for the market from 2023 to 2033.

The changing nature of healthcare and customer demand for convenience have led to the evolution of atypical treatment forms like stand-alone emergency rooms and micro-hospitals; now, bedless hospitals are following suit.

While these hospitals still have operating rooms, helipads, emergency rooms, and infusion suites, they do not provide overnight accommodations. A region’s healthcare system is represented by the number of hospitals in that region. These days, patients visit hospitals in comparatively short amounts of time, and the need for bedless hospitals grows as the population grows. The increased occurrence of various illnesses has led to the development of more advanced, productive, and affordable medicines and treatments. Changing the number of inpatients to make it more economical.

Evolving Healthcare Landscape: Bedless Hospitals Emerge as a Promising Option

The global healthcare landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by a growing emphasis on convenience and cost-effectiveness for patients. This trend has led to the emergence of new healthcare delivery models, including stand-alone emergency rooms, micro-hospitals, and now, bedless hospitals.

Designed for Efficiency: Amenities Without Overnight Stays

Bedless hospitals offer many of the same services as traditional hospitals, including infusion suites, emergency rooms, helipads, and operating rooms, but without overnight patient stays. This streamlined approach allows for efficient treatment of patients who require same-day care or short procedures.

Key Takeaways:

The global bedless hospitals market is expected to reach a value of US$1,829.51 million by 2033, reflecting a significant rise from US$947.66 million in 2023.

This growth is projected at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% throughout the forecast period.

The rising demand for convenient and cost-effective healthcare solutions is a key driver for market expansion.

Market Competition

The key players in this market include Healthway Medical Group, AmSurg Corp., Medical Facilities Corporation, HCA Holdings Inc., Tenet Healthcare, Surgical Care Affiliates Inc., Surgery Partners, Community Health Systems, Inc., and Vision Group Holdings.

In January 2022, DPR Construction led a project team that effectively installed expansive hyperbaric oxygen therapy equipment in a distinctive bedless hospital. This groundbreaking medical facility is flawlessly integrated with a high-end hotel located in central Florida.

Medical Facilities Corporation stated in 2020 that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its investment in Two Rivers Surgical Center to two of the managing physicians for an undisclosed sum. In early 2018, Medical Facilities bought a stake in this ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in a joint venture with NueHealth, LLC. The selling of their stake in Two Rivers Surgical Center allows them to concentrate their efforts and resources on their present strategic projects.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., one of the major healthcare providers in the United States, announced plans in 2022 to develop five new full-service hospitals in Texas to assist fulfill the state’s growing need for healthcare services. The new hospitals will be located in the following areas throughout the state: one in the Dallas Fort Worth area, one in the Houston area, one in the San Antonio area, in collaboration with Methodist Healthcare Ministries, and two in the Austin area, in collaboration with St. David’s Foundation and Georgetown Health Foundation.

