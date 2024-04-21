Lucintel Forecasts the Global Advanced Tire Market to Reach $0.7 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global advanced tire market looks promising with opportunities in the self-inflating, chip-embedded, multichamber, all-in-one, and self-sealing markets. The global advanced tire market is expected to reach an estimated $0.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing emphasis on reducing nitrogen oxide & carbon dioxide and increasing attention towards advanced driver assistance and convenience.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in advanced tire market to 2030 by material type (elastomer, fillers, steel, and others), type (pneumatic, run-flat, and airless), technology (self-inflating, chip-embedded, multichamber, all-in-one, and self-sealing), vehicle type (light duty vehicles and heavy duty vehicle), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, elastomer, filler, and steel are the major segments of advanced tire market by material type. Lucintel forecasts that elastomer will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, chip-embedded will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin, Continental, Pirelli, The Goodyear Tyre and Rubber Company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, and Yokohama Tire Corporation are the major suppliers in the advanced tire market.

