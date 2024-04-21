Lucintel Forecasts the Global Retinal Imaging Device Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global retinal imaging device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, ophthalmic clinic, and research institution markets. The global retinal imaging device market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing diagnosis and management of age-related eye conditions and expanding preference for hand-held and smartphone-based retinal imaging devices.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in retinal imaging device market to 2030 by product type (fundus cameras, optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems, confocal scanning laser ophthalmoscopes (cSLO), fluorescein angiography systems, retinal photography systems, and others), technology (fluorescein angiography, optical coherence tomography, scanning laser ophthalmoscopy, fundus imaging, retinal imaging, and others), end use (hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, research institutions, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, fundus camera, optical coherence tomography system, confocal scanning laser ophthalmoscope, fluorescein angiography system, and retinal photography system are the major segments of retinal imaging device market by type. Lucintel forecasts that fundus camera will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Icare, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Topcon Corporation, NIDEK, Optos, CenterVue, Forus Health, Eyenuk, Imagine Eyes, and Clarity Medical Systems are the major suppliers in the retinal imaging device market.

