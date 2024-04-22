AWARD-WINNING CHETU CELEBRATES 24TH ANNIVERSARY, SETS STAGE FOR 2024

Sunrise, FL, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu celebrates its 24th anniversary of providing global software solutions and support services to clients around the world. Chetu marks this latest milestone following a year of team growth, internationally recognized awards, and expanded operations to meet the needs of the evolving technology market.

Operational Expansion and Team Growth:

Now in its 24th year, Chetu strengthened its global sales and operations teams with the promotion of three sales directors, a vice president of sales, and one director of operations in its U.S. offices, as well as adding several new project managers to its European office in the United Kingdom. With the goal of large-scale expansion set for 2024, Chetu has also established an Enterprise Sales & Marketing Team focused on leveraging Chetu’s extensive industry-specific and AI/Machine Learning expertise to provide innovative technical solutions for enterprise-level companies.

In line with its commitment to nurturing top tech talent, Chetu also opened a 6,000-square-foot Software Skill & Development Center for technical graduates in Noida, India. The new center provides recent graduates with three months of training in various core and cutting-edge technologies and programming languages, many of whom later join the Chetu team.

On a national level, Chetu also saw further development in its West Coast footprint with the expansion to its new office Tempe, AZ., which is now doubled in size.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations:

This past year, Chetu bolstered its strategic partnerships by welcoming tech solutions like Odoo, Google Cloud, and Brightspot to its Strategic Partner Network. With more expansion planned for 2024, these new members join leaders like AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and over 30 other major technology companies, in which Chetu provides comprehensive technical and non-technical support services for their clients.

Additionally, the company joined CHIME, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, the Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), and is securing its GSA certification to bid on U.S. government contracts.

Notable Achievement and Recognition:

The past year also brought notable achievements and recognition, including:

13th Consecutive Type 2 SOC 1® certification, which provides valuable assurance regarding the reliability and security of a service organization’s financial reporting processes.

Earning a spot on the CRN Tech Elite 250 and making the CRN Solution Provider 500 list for the fourth consecutive year.

A Bronze Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the Computer Software Category in the American Business Awards, winning in this category four years in a row.

A Silver Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the Computer Software Category in the International Business Awards, winning in this category for the fourth consecutive year.

Additionally, Chetu’s corporate citizenship shined this past year through the Chetu Foundation, the company’s the non-profit entity. The foundation donated over $103,000 in furniture and office supplies to Broward County Public Schools, $10,000 to the Sunrise Police Department, and $60,000 to Akshaya Patra to feed schoolchildren in India. The foundation also facilitated numerous philanthropic initiatives for Chetu team members globally, such as its ongoing work with the Sanatan Dharam school, where money, food, school supplies, uniforms, and computers are donated on a yearly basis.

Future Outlook and Growth:

“We are proud of Chetu’s growth in 2023, laying a strong foundation for an even more successful 2024,” said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. “Our talented team and longstanding commitment to excellence solidify our position as a world-class software solutions leader. With AI and other major technology solutions becoming core functions of modern business operations, we are confident that our ever-growing expertise will allow us to continue serving as a key development partner to our clients for many years to come.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global world-class software solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts drive innovation for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to meet the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Media Contact:

pr@chetu.com

954-342-5676