Revving Up for Success: NexGen Automotive Sets the Pace at VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo

Sheboygan, WI, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — NexGen Automotive, your trusted destination for comprehensive auto care services in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, recently attended an exciting showcase of innovation and expertise at the VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo in Kansas City, KS. This premier event is one of the most important events in the automotive industry. It is a hub of knowledge and networking and showcases cutting-edge technology for automotive professionals, and NexGen Automotive made a significant impact.

Their skilled technicians were on hand to engage with fellow professionals, exchange insights, and explore new opportunities for enhancing service quality and efficiency. With a focus on leveraging the latest technologies and techniques, NexGen Automotive improved its expertise in diagnostics, repairs, and customer service at the VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo. At NexGen Automotive, the commitment to excellence isn’t just a motto; it’s ingrained in every aspect of their operations. Their participation at VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo isn’t merely about attendance – it’s a testament to their unwavering dedication to staying ahead of the curve in auto repair and maintenance.

“Our journey to VISION isn’t just about us – it’s about you, our valued customers. By staying at the forefront of industry advancements, we’re ensuring that you receive the best in automotive care,” says NexGen Automotive.

The VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo provided an ideal platform for NexGen Automotive to interact with industry peers, learn from leading experts, and explore the newest products and services shaping the automotive repair landscape. By actively participating in this prestigious event, NexGen Automotive reaffirms its commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and delivering unparalleled value to its customers.

At NexGen Automotive, they are not just in the business of repairs; a passion for perfection fuels them. With a team of skilled technicians focused on leveraging cutting-edge technologies, NexGen Automotive strives to deliver superior results and exceed customer expectations. They offer a wide range of services to meet all your automotive needs.

Their Services Include:

Oil Maintenance Service: Keep your engine running smoothly with our oil change service, which includes a courtesy inspection, fluid top-off, and maintenance reminder reset.

Brakes: Ensure optimal braking performance with our brake services, including brake jobs, pad replacements, rotor inspections, and more.

Warning Light Testing: Don’t ignore warning lights on your dashboard. Our comprehensive diagnosis service will identify any issues and ensure your vehicle is safe to drive.

Trip Check / Vehicle Inspection: Before hitting the road, schedule a trip check or vehicle inspection with our ASE Master technicians to ensure your vehicle is in top condition.

Heat or A/C: Stay comfortable year-round with our heat and A/C services, including diagnostics, repairs, and recharges.

Tires: Keep your vehicle rolling smoothly with our tire services, including replacements, rotations, and repairs.

Alignments: Use state-of-the-art equipment to ensure proper vehicle handling and tire wear with our alignment services.

For more information about NexGen Automotive and their participation at VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo, visit https://nexgenrepair.com/ or contact (920) 803-0204.