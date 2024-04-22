Lucintel Forecasts the Global Dual Balloon Angioplasty Catheter Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dual balloon angioplasty catheter market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and catheterization lab markets. The global dual balloon angioplasty catheter market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising preference for interventional cardiology procedures.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in dual balloon angioplasty catheter market to 2030 by indication (peripheral and coronal), end use (hospitals, catheterization labs, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, peripheral and coronal are the major segments of dual balloon angioplasty catheter market by indication. Lucintel forecasts that coronal is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of cutting-edge healthcare facilities and existence of key manufacturers in the region.

Spectranetics, InSitu Technologies, Eucatech, Balton, PanMed, Degania Silicone, Romed Holland, IMeSI, phenox, and Natec Medical are the major suppliers in the dual balloon angioplasty catheter market.

Download sample by clicking on dual balloon angioplasty catheter market

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Hexamethylene Diamine Market in Canada

Polybutene Market in Canada

Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market in Canada

Structural Steel Fabrication Market in Canada

One Component Foam Sealant Market in Canada